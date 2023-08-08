Ilkay Gundogan could leave Barcelona for free

Gundogan only joined in July

Ilkay Gundogan could be allowed to leave Barcelona for free if they are unable to register him in time for the start of the season this weekend.

Gundogan ended his seven-year stay at Manchester City following their Treble-winning success last season and made the switch to La Blaugrana.

In his final season under Pep Guardiola, Gundogan scored 11 times, including a brace in the FA Cup final as he led Man City to a historic campaign.

Upon joining the club, he said: “I just felt it was right to come here, join the club and have the opportunity to prove myself at a different club and a different country.

“Xavi made his ideas of how the team wants to play very clear. It’s very similar to how we played in Man City. It’s a similar school, Guardiola, Xavi. In the way he approached the talks, the honesty from him I saw sort of my own character reflected in him.”

The German has arrived as the club’s marquee signing but Forbes have reported that he may not be registered due to Barça’s ongoing financial issues and could be allowed to depart just a month after joining due to a clause in his contract.

If activated, the midfielder would still receive a full year’s salary with AS Sport reporting that Gundogan will be paid £8.6m per season on a two-year deal which includes an option for a third.

Forbes added that club president Joan Laporta is hoping that the sales of Ousmane Dembele and Franck Kessie will help to balance the books and enable them to register their new arrival.

Barcelona had similar issues last year and were eventually able to register four of their five new signings one day before the start of the season, including Robert Lewandowski.

Xavi’s side start their league campaign with a trip to Getafe as they look to defend their LaLiga title.

