Search icon

Football

08th Aug 2023

Ilkay Gundogan could leave Barcelona for free

Callum Boyle

Ilkay Gundogan Barcelona

Gundogan only joined in July

Ilkay Gundogan could be allowed to leave Barcelona for free if they are unable to register him in time for the start of the season this weekend.

Gundogan ended his seven-year stay at Manchester City following their Treble-winning success last season and made the switch to La Blaugrana.

In his final season under Pep Guardiola, Gundogan scored 11 times, including a brace in the FA Cup final as he led Man City to a historic campaign.

Upon joining the club, he said: “I just felt it was right to come here, join the club and have the opportunity to prove myself at a different club and a different country.

“Xavi made his ideas of how the team wants to play very clear. It’s very similar to how we played in Man City. It’s a similar school, Guardiola, Xavi. In the way he approached the talks, the honesty from him I saw sort of my own character reflected in him.”

The German has arrived as the club’s marquee signing but Forbes have reported that he may not be registered due to Barça’s ongoing financial issues and could be allowed to depart just a month after joining due to a clause in his contract.

If activated, the midfielder would still receive a full year’s salary with AS Sport reporting that Gundogan will be paid £8.6m per season on a two-year deal which includes an option for a third. 

Forbes added that club president Joan Laporta is hoping that the sales of Ousmane Dembele and Franck Kessie will help to balance the books and enable them to register their new arrival.

Barcelona had similar issues last year and were eventually able to register four of their five new signings one day before the start of the season, including Robert Lewandowski.

Xavi’s side start their league campaign with a trip to Getafe as they look to defend their LaLiga title.

Related links:

Topics:

Barcelona,Football,Ilkay Gundogan,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 359

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 359

By Charlie Herbert

West Ham reject €101,000,000 bid from Man City for Lucas Paqueta

Football

West Ham reject €101,000,000 bid from Man City for Lucas Paqueta

By Charlie Herbert

Jordan Henderson sharing why he left Liverpool for Al Ettifaq has angered fans

Football

Jordan Henderson sharing why he left Liverpool for Al Ettifaq has angered fans

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Benjamin Mendy suspended by Man City after being charged by police

Football

Benjamin Mendy suspended by Man City after being charged by police

By Reuben Pinder

Marcelo ‘agrees deal to leave Real Madrid for Juventus’

Juventus

Marcelo ‘agrees deal to leave Real Madrid for Juventus’

By Simon Lloyd

Tunnel footage shows Karim Benzema slagging off Real Madrid teammate

Ferland Mendy

Tunnel footage shows Karim Benzema slagging off Real Madrid teammate

By Wayne Farry

Supporters are cringing about the stars on Forest Green Rovers’ new kit

Football

Supporters are cringing about the stars on Forest Green Rovers’ new kit

By Darragh Murphy

Reliving Wales’ journey to the Euro 2016 semi-finals

Euro 2016

Reliving Wales’ journey to the Euro 2016 semi-finals

By Reuben Pinder

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz: Week 32

#FootballJOEQuiz

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz: Week 32

By Callum Boyle

Mia Khalifa responds after facing backlash for giving controversial marriage advice

Mia Khalifa responds after facing backlash for giving controversial marriage advice

By Joseph Loftus

New iPhone 15 that’s set to be announced next month will have ‘biggest changes in years’

Apple

New iPhone 15 that’s set to be announced next month will have ‘biggest changes in years’

By JOE

Adam Sandler and his daughters star in new Netflix movie trailer

Adam Sandler and his daughters star in new Netflix movie trailer

By Joseph Loftus

Girl, 9, eating ice cream and playing on scooter when neighbour crossed street and shot her dead

Chicago

Girl, 9, eating ice cream and playing on scooter when neighbour crossed street and shot her dead

By Steve Hopkins

Harry Kane has agreed a four-year deal with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich

Harry Kane has agreed a four-year deal with Bayern Munich

By Steve Hopkins

Sacha Baron Cohen is reviving his legendary character Ali G

Ali G

Sacha Baron Cohen is reviving his legendary character Ali G

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

John Kavanagh reveals his favourite fight ever

Conor McGregor

John Kavanagh reveals his favourite fight ever

By Ben Kiely

Simon Thomas is to leave Sky Sports at the end of the season

sensitive

Simon Thomas is to leave Sky Sports at the end of the season

By Simon Lloyd

Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres having a Pixar-off is every bit as good as it sounds

Ellen Degeneres

Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres having a Pixar-off is every bit as good as it sounds

By Matt Tate

England refuse to view Wales as anything but their next opponent

Adam Lallana

England refuse to view Wales as anything but their next opponent

By Mikey Stafford

Lionel Messi’s contract offer from Manchester City was bonkers

Barcelona

Lionel Messi’s contract offer from Manchester City was bonkers

By Matthew Gault

Khabib challenges Floyd Mayweather to fight after McGregor win

Conor McGregor

Khabib challenges Floyd Mayweather to fight after McGregor win

By James Dawson

Load more stories