Football

06th Mar 2024

Huge fire breaks out at St Mary’s stadium ahead of Southampton vs Preston

Callum Boyle

Southampton

Southampton are due to play Preston North End tonight

A huge fire has broken out close to Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium ahead of their Sky Bet Championship fixture against Preston North End tonight.

Footage on social media appeared to show the stadium engulfed in a huge cloud of smoke.

The game is supposed to take place at 7:45pm tonight.

Fire services were called out to the scene and released the following statement: “Crews are currently attending a fire in Marine Parade Southampton. The initial call came in at 1:05pm.

“The fire is affecting industrial units near St Mary’s football stadium.

“There are currently eight fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms and other specialist vehicles in attendance.

“People in the area are advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the amount of smoke.

“Some roads local to the incident are closed and people are advised to avoid the area to allow movements of emergency vehicles.”

No decision has been made by local authorities from both Southampton and Preston on whether this will mean the game has to be postponed to a later date.

Football,Southampton,Sport

