Goalkeepers will not be exempt from new blue card rule

Clubs will face two options if their goalkeeper is blue-carded

Goalkeepers will be punished with blue cards and sin-binned under the controversial new protocol that is yet to be officially unveiled.

Last week it was revealed that the International Football Association Board (IFAB) had opted to introduce a brand new blue card.

As part of the guideline, players shown a blue card would be sent to the sin bin for 10 minutes. This wouldn’t extend to ­substitutes, substituted players or team coaching staff.

The Daily Telegraph reported that goalkeepers would be exempt from that rule while any player penalised cannot be substituted under the duration of the sin bin has ended.

This means that if a goalkeeper is sent to the sin bin, teams will have two options to consider.

One of them would be to stick an outfield player in goal for the period the player is off while the alternative is to sub an outfield player for a permanent substitute goalkeeper. They would then have to bring off their original keeper or their replacement, providing they have enough subs left.

Official blue card announcement delayed

News of the proposed rule received an almighty backlash from fans, managers and players. Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was one of those, saying: “I struggle to understand why this urgency suddenly to bring in new things. I don’t know if there’s that much wrong with the game. My issue with the game right now is that VAR has changed football as an experience.

“I don’t know why a different colour card is goint to make a difference. I don’t know about this taking things from other sports. Other sports are trying to make their games faster, we’re bringing in more clutter.”

An announcement was expected to be made last Friday however the IFAB decided to delay it, with a debate expected at the next annual general meeting of the IFAB next month.

FIFA play down reports of blue card changes

FIFA have been keen to stress that it will take a while before it is introduced to elite-level football.

A statement from the world governing body said: “FIFA wishes to clarify that reports of the so-called ‘blue card’ at elite levels of football are incorrect and premature.

“Any such trials, if implemented, should be limited to testing in a responsible manner at lower levels, a position that FIFA intends to reiterate when this agenda item is discussed at the IFAB AGM on 2 March.”

There has been talk of the Football Association potentially trialling the cards in the FA Cup, having already tested them out in lower levels of football.

What could a sin bin be given for?

Sin bins will most likely be given for acts of dissent or tactical fouls.

This may be when a player argues with a referee or commits a cynical foul that was deserves to be punished but isn’t enough to warrant a red card.

One example of when a sin bin would be awarded under the new rules was Giorgio Chiellini’s foul on Bukayo Saka in the Euro 2020 final.

Chiellini deliberately pulled on Saka’s shirt to stop him using his pace to get away from the veteran, potentially saving Italy from a goal threat.

Although it wasn’t bad enough to deserve a red, a sin bin would’ve been awarded, giving an Italy a one-man disadvantage for 10 minutes.

Two blue cards in red game will officially be classed as a red card while one yellow and one blue will also warrant a sending off.

Related links: