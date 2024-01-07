Why Liverpool will still play in third kit vs Arsenal despite having no kit clash

Arsenal will wear a special edition one-off kit against Liverpool

Liverpool have confirmed that they will wear their purple third kit for their FA Cup Third Round clash against Arsenal this afternoon.

The Reds make the trip to the capital in one of the most eye-catching ties of the round as two Premier League heavyweights go up against each other.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently top of the league and are five points ahead of Arsenal, who sit in fourth.

Both sides met at Anfield in December, where they played out a 1-1 draw.

At Anfield that day, Arsenal wore their luminous yellow away kit while Liverpool donned their traditional red home kit.

However at the Emirates Stadium today, Arsenal will wear a special edition kit which will see them take to the pitch in an all-white strip.

Arsenal will wear white at home for the first time in their history this weekend 💪⁠ ⁠



As part of their "No More Red" campaign both the women's and men's sides will wear the shirt 'drained of its distinctive red'. ⁠ pic.twitter.com/jWyZ1yAqb1 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) January 4, 2024

This is part of the club’s No More Red campaign, which was launched in January 2022 to support the long-standing work undertaken by the Gunners to help keep young people safe from knife crime and youth violence.

The shirts won’t be put on sale but a new bespoke community t-shirt will be available to purchase from the club later this month, with all proceeds going to charities which are No More Red partners.

Despite this though, Liverpool will still wear the third kit even though there is no kit clash as they also want to play their part in the No More Red campaign and have opted to continue playing in their different shirts.

Liverpool will wear their third kit against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday to show support for the ‘no more red’ campaign by not wearing their usual colours. 🔴❌



⚪️ v 🟣 #EmiratesFACup https://t.co/a0AXekdgTD pic.twitter.com/KmiE7zZ2Be — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) January 5, 2024

Asked about the campaign, Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah told Sky Sports News: “It’s a lovely campaign, one that I really support.

“Keeping kids occupied and keeping them busy always helps lower the rate of crime. I think it’s really important.

“Growing up in areas where there’s not as much opportunity… we can show that you have those chances to get your mind off things and get away and get in that safe space where you feel at home and feel comfortable.”

