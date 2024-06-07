Search icon

Football

07th Jun 2024

Ruud Gullit reveals what sets world class players apart from the rest

Ryan Price

The two-time European Cup winner was speaking to JOE ahead of last weekend’s final at Wembley.

Ruud Gullit has revealed the traits and characteristics that distanced world class players from other professional footballers.

Gullit was speaking to us ahead of the Champions League final, as Heineken celebrated hardcore fans at Wembley Stadium.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid went on to win the game, overpowering Edin Terzić’s Dortmund side with two late goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior.

Our reporter Jack Clarke asked the former AC Milan and Chelsea star which club’s atmosphere had the biggest impact on him during his playing days.

The Dutchman answered: “There are several places. The Milan fans when I was in Italy were incredible. They were unbelievable.”

He added: “Red Star Belgrade also. 100,000 people going crazy. Real Madrid fans are also great.”

Gullit was a world-beating attacker back in his day. He was named one of the Top 125 greatest living footballers as part of FIFA’s 100th anniversary celebration in 2004 and won the Ballon d’Or in 1987.

He captained the Netherlands national team that was victorious at the UEFA Euro 1988, and won two Champions League trophies with AC Milan in 1989 and 1990.

When asked if he ever felt intimidated in historic and volatile grounds as a young player, he said: “No I loved it.

“I loved the fact that they made you feel alone,” he said. “You know, if the crowd is your enemy, they’re gonna shout at you. I lived for that energy. Some people shrink but I wanted to feel it.

“To me it meant that they were afraid of me. That they didn’t want me to play well. I used to think, ‘ok then good to know!'”

The 61-year-old also said thay he knew before walking on to the pitch whether his team was going to win the game or not.

“You get your first impression in the tunnel,” he said. “You can already feel whether you’re going to win or not.”

Related Links:

Ruud Gullit on why Virgil van Dijk will never win the Ballon d’Or

England fans told ‘don’t be dicks’ by German police chief

Neal Maupay mocks James Maddison after England squad omission

Gareth Southgate names final 26-man squad for Euro 2024

Topics:

Champions League,Football,Ruud Gullit,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

England legend David Seaman to host watch along for England vs Denmark

England

England legend David Seaman to host watch along for England vs Denmark

By Callum Boyle

Arsenal legend names Thierry Henry as sweeper keeper in his all-time dream team

Arsenal

Arsenal legend names Thierry Henry as sweeper keeper in his all-time dream team

By Ryan Price

England fans told ‘don’t be dicks’ by German police chief

England

England fans told ‘don’t be dicks’ by German police chief

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Gareth Southgate names final 26-man squad for Euro 2024

England (football)

Gareth Southgate names final 26-man squad for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Harry Maguire breaks silence on England omission

England (football)

Harry Maguire breaks silence on England omission

By Callum Boyle

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad

England (football)

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad

By Callum Boyle

Neal Maupay mocks James Maddison after England squad omission

Football

Neal Maupay mocks James Maddison after England squad omission

By Callum Boyle

First footage of Kobbie Mainoo in England training has everyone saying the same thing

England (football)

First footage of Kobbie Mainoo in England training has everyone saying the same thing

By Callum Boyle

Only one Premier League club voted to scrap VAR ahead of next season

Premier League

Only one Premier League club voted to scrap VAR ahead of next season

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix has just added a new crime comedy movie with 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has just added a new crime comedy movie with 98% on Rotten Tomatoes

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added one of the best comedy movies of recent years

Prime Video has just added one of the best comedy movies of recent years

By Stephen Porzio

CCTV footage shows last sighting of Michael Mosley before disappearance

CCTV footage shows last sighting of Michael Mosley before disappearance

By Nina McLaughlin

Everything we know as Dr Michael Mosley goes missing on Greek island

BBC

Everything we know as Dr Michael Mosley goes missing on Greek island

By JOE

MG3 Hybrid+ is the perfect balance of power and price

MG3 Hybrid+ is the perfect balance of power and price

By Joseph Loftus

New date confirmed for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

New date confirmed for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Man starts huge house fire after trying to kill spider with blowtorch

Fire

Man starts huge house fire after trying to kill spider with blowtorch

By Ryan Price

Seth Rogen says there will never be another Superbad movie because ‘some things are best left untouched’

Comedy

Seth Rogen says there will never be another Superbad movie because ‘some things are best left untouched’

By Ryan Price

The best war movie ever made is airing on TV tonight

The best war movie ever made is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 402

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 402

By Charlie Herbert

Worrying update issued as search for missing This Morning star Michael Mosley ramps up

BBC

Worrying update issued as search for missing This Morning star Michael Mosley ramps up

By Ryan Price

‘Real-life Martha’ from Baby Reindeer sues Netflix for £132 million in damages

Baby Reindeer

‘Real-life Martha’ from Baby Reindeer sues Netflix for £132 million in damages

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories