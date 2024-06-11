Search icon

Football

11th Jun 2024

Real Madrid make agreement with latest Galactico worth £125m

Harry Warner

Florian Wirtz

Los Blancos are building an unstoppable force of a football team

Real Madrid have agreed personal terms with Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfield and German wonderkid Florian Wirtz as reported by Spanish outlet Marca.

The deal will see Wirtz remain at Bayer Leverkusen for one more season and then join Real Madrid in Summer 2025.

The 21-year-old German is regarded as one of the best young talents in the world and was crucial to Leverkusen’s incredible success this season, going invincible in the Bundesliga, winning the German Cup and making it to a Europa League final, their only loss all season.

Making his debut in January 2020, Wirtz has gone on to play 152 matches for Bayer Leverkusen, scoring 41 goals and assisting 50.

Leverkusen chief executive Fernando Carro recently stated that any prospective buyers would have to pay €150m (£126.6m) to make his side part ways with Wirtz who is under contract at the club until 2027.

This follows on days after Real Madrid had officially announced the signing of Kylian Mbappé on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, a move which had been years in the making.

Real Madrid are currently in the process of building a scary team, laden with young, superstar talent that could potentially dominate European football for years to come if managed right.

Los Blancos signed Jude Bellingham last season who proved to be a revelation in midfield and this season have also acquired the skills of 17-year-old Brazilian, Endrick, who is already being tipped for greatness.

Liverpool had been very interested in acquiring the young German, however an agreement between Wirtz and Real Madrid could put the Reds out of the running for his signature.

If the move does go through next year for the reported €150m, it will become the German league’s most expensive transfer, overshadowing Ousmane Dembele’s switch from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona for €135m in 2017/2018.

Bayer Leverkusen,Florian Wirtz,Football,Kylian Mbappé,Real Madrid,Sport

