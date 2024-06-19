Obscure rule means Man United forced to pull out of transfer for highly rated defender

Infuriating but what can you do?

Manchester United’s transfer plans have already been scuppered after abandoning a deal to try and sign Jean-Clair Todibo.

Todibo is one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe and the highly-rated French international is expected to leave Nice this summer.

However United are one of the clubs who will have to rule themselves out of the running due to a rule that is likely to frustrate them and supporters.

Obscure rule prevents Todibo deal from being done

Both United and Nice are part-owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s billionaire group INEOS and while the two don’t play in the same league, it has already thrown up some complications.

The two clubs both qualified for the Europa League however UEFA rules state clubs owned by the same owners will not be allowed to compete in the same UEFA competitions.

Ratcliffe is expected to increase his shares in United but after appealing, that was pushed through and both will now be able to play in the Europa League.

A new stumbling block has appeared though in their search of Todibo.

According to Fabrizio Romano, UEFA rules have gotten in the way again and will prevent Todibo from making a move to Old Trafford.

Because both sides are owned by the same group and are also in the same continental competition, UEFA rules mean the move would be blocked.

🚨 EXCL: Jean-Clair Todibo deal for Man United is currently off and highly unlikely due to UEFA rules.



Talks were advanced with all parties keen for months but Nice and Man Utd with same ownership playing same European competition next season means no green light. pic.twitter.com/fQPU8qr5BT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2024

United eyeing up two England international

All is not lost for United though and Todibo is one of many names they are interested in.

Two of the most exciting names for centre back options are English duo Marc Guehi and Jarrad Branthwaite.

The latter made his debut in the Euro 2024 warm-up friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina before being omitted from Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad.

Guehi however started England’s opening game win against Serbia and was one of the standout players for the Three Lions.

Crystal Palace’s captain has been valued at £50m and could reportedly even form part of a swap deal to take Aaron Wan-Bissaka back to Selhurst Park.