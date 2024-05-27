Man United ‘set to sack Erik ten Hag following end of season review’

Ten Hag’s time is up

Manchester United have decided that they will sack Erik ten Hag following an end of season review, according to the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel.

Despite winning the FA Cup, United endured their worst-ever Premier League campaign, finishing eighth in the table.

The Guardian were told by one source that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has decided to take a new approach for next season, and the Daily Mail claim Ten Hag’s time is up following Ratcliffe’s end of season review.

A four-man shortlist has already been devised, with Kieran McKenna, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Thomas Frank all in contention to replace Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Man United have reportedly already made contact with McKenna but face competition from Chelsea and Brighton with the 38-year-old a man in demand following the work he has done at Ipswich Town.

Two contrasting seasons

Ten Hag’s arrival was supposed to mark a drastic change in standards and it did appear at one stage that could actually happen.

In his first season in charge, United won the Carabao Cup and finished third in the Premier League however this year has seen several sub-par performances.

Heated relationships with players has also left dark clouds over Old Trafford and under Ratcliffe, they are hoping that the footballing side of the operations can be revitalised.

