Search icon

Football

07th Mar 2024

Leicester City exploit loophole in football’s spending rules to avoid punishment

Lee Costello

Leicester City

This might come back to bite them.

Championship side Leicester City have reportedly exploited a loophole in football’s spending rules to dodge sanctions and avoid punishment.

According to a report from the Mail Online, Leicester have not complied with the Premier League’s new fast-track system for potential spending breaches this season. They have avoided punishment by claiming to be both a Premier League and an EFL club at the same time.

The club are at risk of breaking their Profit and Sustainability rules [PSR] for 2022/23 as they were relegated at the end of that campaign but also avoided being subjected to an EFL spending plan this year because they were a top-flight club last season.

Incredibly, Leicester told the EFL in November that they did not have to comply with their regulations as they were a Premier League club last season, yet were not forced to abide by Premier League rules the following month when other clubs at risk of a PSR breach had to submit their accounts.

The Foxes could be charged for breaching the Premier League’s £105million loss limits last season, but any punishment and points deduction would apply next season and not affect their promotion hopes.

The Premier League introduced new rules for dealing with potential PSR cases last summer following complaints that Everton avoided a points deduction that would have seen them relegated last season.

According to the new rules, clubs at risk of a PSR breach must submit their accounts three months earlier than their rivals on 31 December so that any disciplinary case can be concluded and any sanctions applied by the end of the season. 

Everton and Nottingham Forest have submitted their accounts to the Premier League in December, and both clubs have been charged with spending breaches but Leicester have to file their accounts by the end of this month so any punishment they may get will be for next season.

It is looking likely that Enzo Maresca’s side will be back in the Premier League by then as they currently sit top of the Championship table, with 10 games remaining in the season.

It gets more complicated when you consider that the EFL made an application to make Leicester submit to a business plan which would have limited their spending this season, but the club successfully argued that EFL Rule 2.9 did not apply to them as they were a Premier League club last season.

The club are permitted to lose £83m over the past three years – £70m for two years in the Premier League and £13 million for this season in the EFL, but their 2021/22 accounts showed a £92.5m loss, and another big loss is expected in their 2022/23 accounts.

Leicester’s best hopes of avoiding any PSR charges would be by raising the funds through player sales at the end of June, but if they fail to do so, then the club could face two punishments in the same season.

Topics:

Football,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Brighton fans ‘attacked and stabbed by masked gang’ before Europe League game in Rome

attack

Brighton fans ‘attacked and stabbed by masked gang’ before Europe League game in Rome

By Ryan Price

Man City create history in Champions League win

Champions League

Man City create history in Champions League win

By Callum Boyle

Man United looking at Gareth Southgate to replace Erik Ten Hag

Football

Man United looking at Gareth Southgate to replace Erik Ten Hag

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Southampton vs Preston postponed due to blazing fire outside St Mary’s Stadium

Football

Southampton vs Preston postponed due to blazing fire outside St Mary’s Stadium

By Callum Boyle

Chelsea could be forced to play away from Stamford Bridge for six years

Chelsea

Chelsea could be forced to play away from Stamford Bridge for six years

By Callum Boyle

Huge fire breaks out at St Mary’s stadium ahead of Southampton vs Preston

Football

Huge fire breaks out at St Mary’s stadium ahead of Southampton vs Preston

By Callum Boyle

Solskjaer on Ashley Young comment he overheard after first meeting with United squad

Ashley Young

Solskjaer on Ashley Young comment he overheard after first meeting with United squad

By Charlie Herbert

Solskjaer reveals he told United to sign Haaland for £17m

Erling Haaland

Solskjaer reveals he told United to sign Haaland for £17m

By Charlie Herbert

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names the three star players Man United missed out on when he was manager

Declan Rice

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names the three star players Man United missed out on when he was manager

By Robert Redmond

BBC presenter Nick Sheridan has died aged 32

BBC presenter Nick Sheridan has died aged 32

By Nina McLaughlin

Angelina Jolie says she had the ‘best sex’ ever with Denzel Washington

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie says she had the ‘best sex’ ever with Denzel Washington

By Charlie Herbert

Fern Britton threatens to quit Big Brother if Phillip Schofield enters the house

CBB

Fern Britton threatens to quit Big Brother if Phillip Schofield enters the house

By Ryan Price

Mark Zuckerberg issues warning against screenshotting Facebook Messenger chats

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg issues warning against screenshotting Facebook Messenger chats

By Charlie Herbert

Couple shocked after being fined £1,200 for parking on own driveway

couples

Couple shocked after being fined £1,200 for parking on own driveway

By JOE

Police issue warning to Amazon Fire Stick users who watch sports illegally after arrest made

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Police issue warning to Amazon Fire Stick users who watch sports illegally after arrest made

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Cillian Murphy ‘is in the running to play James Bond’

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy ‘is in the running to play James Bond’

By Charlie Herbert

Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series drops on Netflix today

Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series drops on Netflix today

By Charlie Herbert

Drake Bell claims he was sexually abused as a child by Nikelodeon dialogue coach

90s children's tv

Drake Bell claims he was sexually abused as a child by Nikelodeon dialogue coach

By Callum Boyle

Man accidentally fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

America

Man accidentally fell into Yellowstone hot spring and was completely dissolved within a day

By Charlie Herbert

Colin Farrell stars as a slick LA detective in new mystery series

Colin Farrell stars as a slick LA detective in new mystery series

By Simon Kelly

Here’s what this year’s Spring Budget means for young people

budget

Here’s what this year’s Spring Budget means for young people

By Ryan Price

Load more stories