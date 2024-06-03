Search icon

Football

03rd Jun 2024

Leicester aim dig at Enzo Maresca following Chelsea move

Callum Boyle

Enzo Maresca

Maresca leaves Leicester after just one season

Leicester City made a subtle dig at departing manager Enzo Maresca.

The Italian was officially unveiled by Chelsea on Monday afternoon, signing a five-year deal with an option to extend by a further year.

Maresca will be joined by his six of his backroom staff at Stamford Bridge, including former Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero and the west London club have reportedly paid £10m in compensation.

Foxes make dig at outgoing boss

In his one and only season at the King Power Stadium Maresca guided the Foxes back to the Premier League at the first attempt by winning the SkyBet Champioship.

As recently as last month Maresca said that he intended to commit his future to Leicester and even turned down advances from Sevilla and Porto but has now reversed his decision and made the move down south.

Announcing the news to their fans, Leicester stated that they were “extremely disappointed” with Maresca’s decision.

It said: “Leicester City Football Club can today confirm the departure of Enzo Maresca from his position as First Team Manager.

“Given the promising foundations established during his single season in charge, the Club is disappointed that Enzo has decided at this stage that he no longer wants to be part of our vision.

“However, with Enzo’s decision made and the Board’s terms for his departure met, we wish him well in his future endeavours. He leaves with the appreciation of everyone at the Club for his work in helping us to achieve an immediate return to the Premier League during the 2023/24 season.

“Staff members Willy Caballero, Danny Walker, Michele De Bernardin, Marcos Alvarez, Javier Molina Caballero and Roberto Vitiello will also be leaving the Club.

“The Board will now commence the process of appointing a new manager that will lead our return to the Premier League and continue the implementation of our long-term vision for the success of Leicester City Football Club.”

Maresca excited about Chelsea project

Following confirmation of his appointment, Maresca couldn’t hide his excitement at joining “one of the biggest clubs in the world”.

He told the club website: “To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach. It is why I am so excited by this opportunity. 

“I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our fans proud.”

Related links:

Topics:

Chelsea,Enzo Maresca,Football,Leicester City,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Pep Guardiola set to break transfer rule to bring huge name to Man City this summer

Bayern Munich

Pep Guardiola set to break transfer rule to bring huge name to Man City this summer

By Callum Boyle

European giant holds talks with Bruno Fernandes over summer move 

Bayern Munich

European giant holds talks with Bruno Fernandes over summer move 

By Callum Boyle

Jadon Sancho prepared to return to Man United on one condition 

Erik Ten Hag

Jadon Sancho prepared to return to Man United on one condition 

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Cristiano Ronaldo directly calls two ex-teammates to try and convince them to join Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo directly calls two ex-teammates to try and convince them to join Al Nassr

By Callum Boyle

People think they’ve worked out who the mystery Premier League footballer was from charity game

Football

People think they’ve worked out who the mystery Premier League footballer was from charity game

By Callum Boyle

Man United discover Europa League fate following relegation fears

Europa League

Man United discover Europa League fate following relegation fears

By Callum Boyle

Jamie Carragher gets told off while talking to Toni Kroos after Champions League final

Champions League final

Jamie Carragher gets told off while talking to Toni Kroos after Champions League final

By Ryan Price

Mourinho calls for FIFA and UEFA to step in after Real Madrid win Champions League again

Borussia Dortmund

Mourinho calls for FIFA and UEFA to step in after Real Madrid win Champions League again

By Ryan Price

Jude Bellingham makes special request to Jose Mourinho after Champions League win

Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham makes special request to Jose Mourinho after Champions League win

By Ryan Price

Ross Barkley secures Premier League move after Luton’s relegation

Ross Barkley secures Premier League move after Luton’s relegation

By JOE

EU set to ban smokey bacon crisps including Frazzles

EU set to ban smokey bacon crisps including Frazzles

By Nina McLaughlin

Nigel Farage announces that he will be standing in election to become an MP

Nigel Farage announces that he will be standing in election to become an MP

By Nina McLaughlin

Metz slam Saint-Etienne after smashing dressing room 

Metz slam Saint-Etienne after smashing dressing room 

By JOE

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

restaurant

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

By Charlie Herbert

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

Family

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

There’s an area in Germany where the price of rent hasn’t changed for 500 years

There’s an area in Germany where the price of rent hasn’t changed for 500 years

By Nina McLaughlin

Kevin McCloud’s advice for first-time buyers in the UK is ‘move to Germany’

Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud’s advice for first-time buyers in the UK is ‘move to Germany’

By Charlie Herbert

First Venom 3 trailer has been released

Tom Hardy

First Venom 3 trailer has been released

By Charlie Herbert

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

infidelity

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

By JOE

Netflix has just added an incredibly unsettling thriller movie

Netflix has just added an incredibly unsettling thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

Aldi is hiring a crisp taster to be sent free bags of crisps to test

Aldi

Aldi is hiring a crisp taster to be sent free bags of crisps to test

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories