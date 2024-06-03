Leicester aim dig at Enzo Maresca following Chelsea move

Maresca leaves Leicester after just one season

Leicester City made a subtle dig at departing manager Enzo Maresca.

The Italian was officially unveiled by Chelsea on Monday afternoon, signing a five-year deal with an option to extend by a further year.

Maresca will be joined by his six of his backroom staff at Stamford Bridge, including former Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero and the west London club have reportedly paid £10m in compensation.

Foxes make dig at outgoing boss

In his one and only season at the King Power Stadium Maresca guided the Foxes back to the Premier League at the first attempt by winning the SkyBet Champioship.

As recently as last month Maresca said that he intended to commit his future to Leicester and even turned down advances from Sevilla and Porto but has now reversed his decision and made the move down south.

Announcing the news to their fans, Leicester stated that they were “extremely disappointed” with Maresca’s decision.

Leicester City Football Club can today confirm the departure of Enzo Maresca from his position as First Team Manager. — Leicester City (@LCFC) June 3, 2024

It said: “Leicester City Football Club can today confirm the departure of Enzo Maresca from his position as First Team Manager.

“Given the promising foundations established during his single season in charge, the Club is disappointed that Enzo has decided at this stage that he no longer wants to be part of our vision.

“However, with Enzo’s decision made and the Board’s terms for his departure met, we wish him well in his future endeavours. He leaves with the appreciation of everyone at the Club for his work in helping us to achieve an immediate return to the Premier League during the 2023/24 season.

“Staff members Willy Caballero, Danny Walker, Michele De Bernardin, Marcos Alvarez, Javier Molina Caballero and Roberto Vitiello will also be leaving the Club.

“The Board will now commence the process of appointing a new manager that will lead our return to the Premier League and continue the implementation of our long-term vision for the success of Leicester City Football Club.”

Maresca excited about Chelsea project

Following confirmation of his appointment, Maresca couldn’t hide his excitement at joining “one of the biggest clubs in the world”.

He told the club website: “To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach. It is why I am so excited by this opportunity.

“I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our fans proud.”

