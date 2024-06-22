Search icon

Football

22nd Jun 2024

How to watch Turkey vs Portugal today: Channel, start time and stream online

Ryan Price

Can Portugal steal the top spot from Turkey?

The two top teams from Group F will come face to face today at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund in what is hopefully going to be an end-to-end game with plenty of goals.

As it stands, Vincenzo Montella Cavaliere’s men are in prime position to progress to the qualifiers, but only by the small margin of one goal.

Portugal are level on points, and will be hoping that the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Rafael Leao will be in their best form for today’s encounter.

Things didn’t come easy to Roberto Martinez’s Portugal side in their first game of the competition against Czech Republic, but they battled to an unconvincing win having gone a goal down.

Turkey pose plenty of attacking threat, and Real Madrid’s Arda Guler will be nothing short of a handful for Pepe, Ruben Dias and Diogo Costa in the Portuguese defence.

The 19-year-old was the star of Turkey’s opening 3-1 win over Georgia, and reports suggest he could be playing at Anfield next season as part of Arne Slot’s new Liverpool lineup.

Turkey vs Portugal will kick off at 5pm this afternoon and will be available to watch live on ITV1. If you’re out and about you can stream the action on ITVX from your smart phone or tablet.

Coverage will begin at 4:15pm if you are keen to catch some of the build up and team news.

If you can’t watch what is sure to be a thrilling game, you can follow all of the action on our Euro 2024 live blog.

In terms of team news, Roberto Martinez is expected to switch things up a bit after his 3-4-3 formation didn’t quite work as effectively as he might have hoped against Czech Republic.

Goncalio Inacio is likely to come into the side to offer more stability at the back, with either Nuno Mendes or Diogo Dalot expected to make way.

For Montella’s Turks, fans are expecting the same line up that saw them through a tough encounter with Georgia in the opening game.

Turkey have only beaten Portugal twice before in international competitions, while the Portuguese powerhouse has beaten them seven times.

Both sides have never drawn a competitive match against each other.

