Football

22nd Jun 2024

Euro 2024 Day Nine: All the major action and talking points

Callum Boyle

The games just keep on coming

Welcome to our dedicated live blog where we will have coverage of every match from UEFA Euro 2024.

Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling to see all updates. (Please allow a moment for the blog to load).

Euro 2024 Day Nine: Follow the action live in our hub

On Day Nine, of the tournament, there are three games as we continue the second round of group stage fixtures.

At 2 pm, Georgia face Ukraine in Group F, before the two other teams in the group, Turkey and Portugal, go head-to-head at 5pm.

We conclude the day back in Group E as surprise side Romania look to cause another shock against Belgium.

WATCH: England Fans In Germany On If It’s Coming Home And Southgate Warning

Topics:

Belgium,Czechia,Football,Georgia,Portugal,Romania,Sport,Turkey,Uefa Euro 2024

