FIFA name the three finalists for the Puskás award

Some absolute worlds here

FIFA have confirmed the names of the three finalists in contention to win the coveted Puskás award.

Created in 2009, the Puskás award celebrates the best goals scored around the world over the course of a calendar year.

This year, goals from December 19 2022 to August 20 of this year have been judged with strikes from the Premier League, Brazilian second tier and Portuguese top-flight all making the cut.

Brighton youngster Julio Enciso is one of those nominated for his sensational effort against Manchester City. The youngster ended a wonderful piece of build-up play from Roberto De Zerbi’s side before unleashing a thunderous 30-yard effort.

Sporting CP’s Nuno Santos is the second of three nominations for his rabona effort that beat the Boavista goalkeeper following his moment of magic to get into the opposition box.

🇵🇹 Nuno Santos

⚽ Sporting v Boavista

📆 March 2023



Footage courtesy of Liga Portugal Betclic & Sport TV pic.twitter.com/ulDSo3CTHe — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 14, 2023

Finally, Botafogo’s defensive midfielder Guilherme Madruga has also been nominated for the award for his goal against Novorizontino in June.

Madruga has only scored two goals in his professional career and the first of those was certainly one to savour.

The 23-year-old hit a sweet half-volley from outside of the box with his shot evading everyone and finding the back of the net.

🇧🇷 Guilherme Madruga

⚽ Botafogo FC-SP v Novorizontino

📆 June 2023



Footage courtesy of Campeonato Brasileiro Série B & Brax Sports Assets pic.twitter.com/UMt6fS772T — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 14, 2023

A winner for the award will be crowned at The Best FIFA Football Awards on January 15.

Related links: