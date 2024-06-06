Cristiano Ronaldo breaks world record following Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid move

Lovely assist from Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken another world record, thanks to the help of Kylian Mbappe.

The worst kept secret in the world has finally been announced after Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid was confirmed earlier this week.

Mbappe signed a five-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu and will now join an illustrious list of names such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo and most recently Jude Bellingham who have worn the famous shirt.

Ronaldo in particular is hailed as one of the best players in the club’s history, joining in 2009 before moving on in 2018.

Although he is now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo still keeps up to date with all things Los Blancos and by congratulating Mbappe, set a new world record.

Speaking on the post, Mbappe said: “A dream come true. So happy and proud to be part of my dream club.

“It’s impossible to explain how happy and excited I feel right now. I can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thank you for your incredible support.”

To which Ronaldo replied: “My turn to… [eyes emoji]. Excited to see you light up the Bernabeu.”

Daily Sports has claimed that Ronaldo’s comment is the most liked in Instagram history and has currently received under five million likes.

Both Mbappe and Ronaldo are now with their respective national teams as they gear up for their Euro 2024 campaigns.

