Champions League final: Follow the action in our live hub

Real Madrid are going in search of their 15th Champions League final win

It’s the biggest game in European football as Borussia Dortmund face Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

You can follow the fight live in our hub above. Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling for all updates.

Dortmund are the heavy underdogs against Madrid – who will look to continue their dominance on the European stage as they go in search of a record 15th win in the final.

They will be buoyed by world class talents Jude Bellingham and Vincius Jr amongst a raft of exceptional game changers while Dortmund have a rejuvenated Jadon Sancho.

Marco Reus will also play for his beloved Dortmund for the final time in his career and will want to end on a high by lifting the trophy they came so close to winning back in 2013.

What time does the game kick off?

Kick off gets underway at 200:00pm and is available to watch on TNT Sports and Discover +.

