Brazilian club announce signing of Erling Haaland

They later confirmed that it was in fact, not the case

Erling Haaland was forced to respond after a Brazilian side claimed they had signed the Manchester City star.

On Monday Fluminense confirmed on their website that they had secured the services of the free-scoring striker “after intense negotiations and a great effort from our board”.

Anyone who thought it was genuine was then disappointed moments later after local outlet GE revealed that Fluminense had been hacked and that the post had been removed and dealt with.

There was so much confusion that GE claimed Haaland’s agent contacted the Serie A side to ask why the article had been published before they clarified that they had been hacked.

Só desconfiei que se tratava da ação de um hacker porque o Haaland não passou dos 35 anos.



O Fluminense jamais contrataria um jogador tão jovem como ele. pic.twitter.com/85mVlXQL64 — Olé do Brasil (@Oledobrasil) May 28, 2024

Fellow Premier League star confirms Fluminense move

One Premier League player the South American side have signed however is Thiago Silva.

The Chelsea defender announced he was leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of this season earlier this year and has signed a two-year deal.

His signing has proved to be so popular that the club have already sold 30,000 to watch his unveiling.

In an emotional video confirming his departure, the centre back said: “Chelsea means a lot to me. I came here with the intention of only staying for a year and it ended up being four years. Not just for me but for my family, too.

“My sons play for Chelsea so it’s a source of great pride to be a part of the Chelsea family – literally because my sons are here. I hope they can continue their careers here at this victorious club that many players wish to be part of.

“I think in everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all. But, unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end. That doesn’t mean that this is a definitive end. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return, albeit in another role here. But…it’s an indescribable love. I can only say thank you.”

