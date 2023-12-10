Search icon

10th Dec 2023

Fans stunned by Phil Foden’s unusual middle name as he passes driving test

Charlie Herbert

Fans have been left surprised by Phil Foden’s middle name after the Manchester City star shared a picture of himself passing his driving test.

The 23-year-old has registered seven goals and five assists in 22 appearances across all competitions so far this campaign, but recently notched up a personal achievement away from the pitch when he successfully passed his driving test.

Taking to Instagram, Foden shared a picture of him in the front seat of a Volkswagen holding his certificate, which had his full name on – Mr Philip Walter Foden.

Whilst many congratulated him the footballer for passing his test, others couldn’t get over his middle name.

Fans voiced their surprised at his middle name, with one writing:  “Ain’t no way his middle name is Walter.”

Another said: “That name suits him. Sir Philip Walter Foden Esq.”

A third added: “Congrats to Mr Philip Walter Foden.”

And someone else commented: “Philip Walter Foden – amazing name.”

The name Walter runs in the Foden family it turns out. The footballer’s grandfather was called Walter, whilst his dad actually has the exact same name of Philip Walter Foden.

