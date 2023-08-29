Darwin Nunez reveals Marcelo Bielsa impact after Newcastle brace

Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score both goals in the win against Newcastle

Darwin Nunez has revealed that a conversation with Marcelo Bielsa helped set him up to score both goals in Liverpool’s win against Newcastle United.

Nunez came off the bench to score a brace, including a 93rd minute winner to secure the 10-man team an unlikely victory and continue their unbeaten start to the season.

The 24-year-old has struggled to gain a starting spot this season, often playing second fiddle to Cody Gakpo but delivered an all-important performance and could force his way into the XI from the off.

The winning moment. Darwin Núñez saves the day pic.twitter.com/j91Q5zkJyS — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) August 27, 2023

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that the former Benfica man is “still adapting” to the Premier League and has urged for patience with the “long-term project”.

As well as the encouraging words from Klopp, the Uruguay international revealed that speaking to Bielsa – who has been in charge of the Uruguay national team since May – helped restore his confidence and inspire him to play better.

Speaking to Uruguayan radio station sport 890, he said: “I had a chat with Bielsa over Zoom. Bielsa showed me some of my games things and corrected some things that seem positive to improve.

“He tells me to run behind the second centre-back so they lose my position. It was a very good talk. He seemed like a good guy to me and a serious guy. I hope to meet him next week and do my best for the team.”

Nunez added that being named as a sub for the third game in a row got him “angry in a good way”, explaining: “The minutes I get to play I always try to give my best.

“When it’s my turn to be on the bench, I go in angry in a good way because I always want to prove myself. The hug with Klopp after the match shows what a good relationship there is.

“I’m very happy for my moment. I always prepare myself in the best way for when it’s my turn.”

