Vincent Kompany wants England international as first blockbuster Bayern signing

It’s set to be a transformational summer in Bavaria

Vincent Kompany is adapting to life as the new manager of Bayern Munich and wants to move for a highly-rated England international as his first signing.

After moving from Burnley, Kompany wants to return to the Premier League market as per Mirror Football to sign versatile Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, who has reclaimed his Three Lions international place ahead of a highly-anticipated Euro 2024 tournament.

In the just gone 2023/24 season, Gomez enjoyed his best season for the Reds as of yet, making an impressive 51 appearances across all competitions.

Renowned for his adaptability, Gomez enjoyed fruitful success in a variety of positions, such as at centre-back, left-back and even in the midfield.

Undoubtedly, the ability to operate in numerous different positions is something of an attraction to Kompany, who is also planning on making several outgoings from the club.

Despite holding a firm interest, Liverpool have warned Bayern that they will not entertain any approach for Gomez.

Under new manager Arne Slot, he is seen as a huge player for the club and his current contract runs until 2027.

If a move for Gomez can’t materialise, Kompany also holds an active interest in Chelsea defender Levi Colwill and Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah.

Trio for sale at Bayern don’t want to leave

In a huge move, it has been reported that club mainstays Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry are ‘candidates for sale’ in what could be a sensational summer of change in Bavaria.

However, the trio have expressed that they’re not currently ready to leave Bayern, referring to their ongoing contracts that are not expiring in the near future.

By the start of pre-season, Bayern bosses and Kompany want to hold talks with the trio, reportedly making it clear that it will be a tough time if they stay, with a lack of game time.

The three German internationals are worth a combined 120m Euros and it will be seen as a huge setback for the club’s transfer plans if they are not to be sold.

