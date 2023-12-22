Carlo Ancelotti backs European Super League idea

Search icon

22nd Dec 2023

Callum Boyle

Carlo Ancelotti believes that the European Super League is a “positive thing for everyone”.

On Thursday, the European Court of Justice ruled that UEFA and FIFA acted “unlawfully” in an attempt to create a breakaway European competition in 2021.

Despite receiving major backlash, A22 – the company behind the idea – unveiled their new proposal.

Their hopes for it to work have already been dealt a blow after the likes of Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid all releasing statements to say that were against the proposal.

That doesn’t mean all clubs refuted the idea however.

Unsurprisingly, Barcelona and Real Madrid are two of the sides desperate for the European Super League to happen.

The two were part of the 12 founding clubs for the European Super League and have continuously called for the project to be brought back to life.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez was a key figure in the creation of the idea and now Ancelotti has come out in full support of the idea.

“I think it was an important decision for all the clubs,” he said after Madrid’s win against Alaves on Thursday.

“I think that in the end, because there is no monopoly, it will be a positive.

“The international calendar can be improved, and I think it can be positive for everyone.”

When pushed for an answer on his thoughts on the format, Ancelotti said “it will be very good for football.”

