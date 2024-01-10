Search icon

Football

10th Jan 2024

Borussia Dortmund reach agreement with Man Utd for Jadon Sancho loan

Charlie Herbert

Dortmund Sancho loan

Sancho will travel for a medical later today

Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement with Manchester United to sign Jadon Sancho on loan until the end of the season.

It follows months of the England winger being an outcast at United after he released a statement saying he had been made a “scapegoat” at the club.

In a post on X, Fabrizio Romano wrote: “Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund, here we go!

“Deal in place between Man United and BVB on loan, NO buy option.

“Understand Sancho can travel later today for medical. BVB will cover part of the salary plus loan fee. €4m package.”

The 23-year-old signed for United from Dortmund for a reported £73 million back in summer 2021.

During his four-year spell in Germany, he scored 50 goals in 137 games and won both the German Cup and Super Cup. However, he has failed to have the desired impact at Old Trafford following his big money move.

Sancho hasn’t played for the Red Devils since sharing a post on social media calling out comments made by manager Erik ten Hag.

Following a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal back in September, ten Hag revealed that he chose to omit the England international from his squad due to his poor performances in training.

Sancho later released a statement on social media in which he claimed there were “other reasons” for his omission and that he had “been made a scapegoat for a long time.”

He has been training on his own since October after he failed to apologise for his comments.

