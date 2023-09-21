Ange Postecoglou answers young Spurs fans’ question in heartwarming gesture

Truly wholesome

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou gave one young Spurs fan a moment to remember as he extended his personal Q and A session to answer his question.

Postecoglou has captured the hearts of Spurs supporters since joining from Celtic in the summer and collected the Manager of the Month after winning four of his first five Premier League games.

To give fans more of an insight into the Australian, the club hosted a Q and A session alongside chairman Daniel Levy.

As the host was about to bring an end to the proceedings, Postecoglou interrupted him to say: “No we’re not, we’ve got one more question. This young man in the front. Yeah, he’s got the best question. Come on.”

This gave the chance for young Spurs fan Owen, who has Down Syndrome, to ask his question. He said: “I’ve got a question for Ange. How much are you going to win, Ange, this season?”

One of the most heartwarming videos you will see today ❤️⚽️



Ange Postecoglou went out of his way at a @SpursOfficial fan Q&A session to make sure a young fan got to ask his question.



An incredible manager, but an even better person. pic.twitter.com/NrYCRiXMtD — KEEPUP (@keepupau) September 21, 2023

Following a huge round of applause amongst the audience, the Spurs boss then replied: “Good man. We’ll do our best. Everybody involved in the football club. We understand what it means to all you folk about this football club and our role is to try and make you happy and proud every time we go out there so that’s what we’ll try and do.”

After the Q and A, Owen was then able to grab a photo with Postecoglou to cap off a memorable day for the Spurs fan.

At the Fan Forum, SpursAbility member Owen was very happy to ask @SpursOfficial manager Ange Postecoglu how much Spurs will win the league by. pic.twitter.com/j2Wo2hRYYi — SpursAbility (@spursdsa) September 20, 2023

