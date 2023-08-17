Richarlison will ‘refuse’ to shake Michail Antonio’s hand this season

Richarlison will reportedly refuse to shake Michail Antonio’s hand this season after comments previously made by the West Ham forward.

The Brazilian had a difficult first season at Spurs, scoring just one Premier League goal after signing from Everton in a £50m deal.

His only goal came in a 4-3 defeat away at Liverpool where he took his shirt off after thinking he had scored a late equaliser only for Diogo Jota to go up the other end and make it 4-3 in the dying seconds.

He also had goals ruled out against Fulham and Nottingham Forest and during his podcast alongside Newcastle’s Callum Wilson, The Footballer’s Football Podcast, Antonio and Wilson mocked the forward.

“He’s scored four times this season,” Antonio said.

“Three of the times he’s been offside [and] he’s taken his top off four times this season.

“He’s got four yellows – he’s almost on a suspension,” Wilson joked.

Although they were made in a jokey manner Spurs’ interim manager at the time, Ryan Mason, was less than impressed. Richarlison himself also hit back, citing his goals he had scored on the international stage for Brazil and it seems like he still hasn’t gotten over Antonio’s previous comments.

In their latest podcast, the duo discussed the role Richarlison would have to play at Spurs following Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich but Antonio remained coy after being told of his plans for when Spurs next play West Ham.

“I am no longer commenting on Richarlison,” he said.

“It’s got to the stage where I feel that some people are a little touchy.

“I am not going to talk about the person that is in that position. I am just going to say that Tottenham need a striker. I will leave it at that – It’s banter. We banter with each other.

''When we play against them, I'm not going to shake his hands'' 😅



Michail Antonio's been warned about the next time he faces Richarlison 👀



Listen to The Footballer's Football Podcast on @BBCSounds 🎧👇#bbcfootball #THFC #WHUFC — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) August 17, 2023

“I have gone to Paqueta. They play with each other. I have said ‘What’s wrong with your boy? It’s a bit of banter. I don’t understand why he is taking it so personally’, to the stage where his manager has to talk.

“Lucas is like ‘It’s just how he is, Mickey. I told him that’s how you are. But he says ‘no, no, no. When we play against them. I am not going to shake his hand’.”

West Ham and Spurs don’t meet until December 5 and play each other four days before Richarlison goes up against Wilson on December 9.

