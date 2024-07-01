92% of football fans think England have been the worst team to watch at Euro 2024

Is it really a surprise at this point?

Ninety-two per-cent of football fans have said that England have been the worst team to watch at Euro 2024.

After England’s first four games, despite still being unbeaten, a large majority of fans have not been impressed with England.

In a poll posted to FootballJOE, 92% of followers voted for England as having played the most boring football so far in Germany.

Such a high percentage comes as no surprise after a very poor opening four games by England who have struggled to create chances as well as score goals.

The Three Lions have only scored four goals all tournament creating only 13 shots on target in those four matches.

England did look to finally be punished for the lack of inventive football yesterday against Slovakia, but were saved by a miraculous last minute bicycle kick goal from Jude Bellingham.

In reaction to the result of the poll social media users had their say on Southgate ball.

One person said: “The rest of the 8% are still blind by stunning strike from Jude.”

While another wrote: “If you’re struggling against Slovakia with the players England has… Definitely there’s something wrong, bro.”

This Euros have provided teams on both end of the spectrum, with lots of teams playing some great football, while plenty have been strong contenders for the worst.

Alongside England, Scotland, Italy, France and Ukraine all have been pretty dire, with France being the only team remaining in the tournament.

UNBELIEVABLE 🤩



Jude Bellingham pulls out an overhead kick to save England in the dying moments 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#EURO2024 | #ENGSVK pic.twitter.com/px4qLzJQoq — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 30, 2024

Meanwhile some fans still maintain that the fact England are still unbeaten and into the quarter-finals means they cannot have been as bad as some say.

Many pundits have been having their say with plenty of criticism coming in for Southgate and his players who have often looked out of ideas.

Southgate’s men will have to content with a very good Switzerland team who knocked out the current champions, Italy, on Saturday in a convincing 2-0 win.

Switzerland play in a very well oiled system containing some of Europe’s best players as well as plenty of willing runners.

England will have to improve on their performance against Slovakia if they want to make it to the quarter-finals and maybe they might prove the 92% wrong and play some nice football along the way.

England play Switzerland on Saturday at 5pm.