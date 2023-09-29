2023 Ryder Cup live: All the big shots, moments, talking points and reactions

The 44th Ryder Cup is upon us, and we have you covered for all the big and clutch moments

Team USA arrive at The Ryder Cup as the reigning champions, but Team Europe are determined to prolong their struggles on the road. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry & Co. will be keen to hand the Americans a 7th straight loss on their Ryder Cup travels.

You can catch up will all the big moments below.

Click on the key point you want to read about, or just keep scrolling to see updates in our live feed.

