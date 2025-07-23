Search icon

23rd Jul 2025

Yorkshire Tea ‘bakeover’ UK town for launch of delicious new brew

When it comes to English culinary delights, two titans spring to mind almost instantly: the Cherry Bakewell and a strong, comforting cup of Yorkshire Tea.

Now, these favourites of British tastebuds have come together in the most tea-licious way because Yorkshire Tea have officially taken over the town of Bakewell to launch their brand-new flavour: Cherry Bakewell Brew.

Great British Bake Off favourite Liam Charles headed to the home of the iconic dessert. He stopped by the original Bakewell pudding shop and, for one day only, swapped out the pastries for this delicious new brew.

You might think the locals would be protective of their beloved treat but you’d be wrong as after tasting a single sip of the brand new brew, they fell absolutely head over heels in love with it.

“It’s perfect,” one roared. “It’s a ten,” cried another. “We are all Bakewell Tarts!”

Because like day and night, left and right, or a pie with a pint, some things in life are just better together. And with the Cherry Bakewell Brew, you get the best of both worlds in a single mouthful.

So what exactly is the Cherry Bakewell Brew? Let me explain.

This sweet and scrumptious tea captures everything you love about the classic tart, those jammy, almondy flavours, expertly blended into the satisfying warmth of a proper Yorkshire brew.

The blend is part of Yorkshire Tea’s Proper Break range, rubbing shoulders with the likes of the Biscuit Brew and the Caramelised Biscuit Brew.

Like tea and cake, the flavours make a perfect pairing. When you taste them together, you know it’s something special. It’s definitely worth pudding the kettle on for.

Find Cherry Bakewell Brew in stores and online now—cherry on top included.

