Football

07th Jun 2024

England legend David Seaman to host watch along for England vs Denmark

Callum Boyle

You can win the chance to watch an England game with a Three Lions star

England supporters will be given the chance to watch their group stage match against Denmark on Thursday, June 20 in the company of Three Lions legend David Seaman.

Thanks to Young’s Pubs and Camden Town Brewery, the former Arsenal and England goalkeeper will be at the Coat & Badge pub in Putney where he shall be helping out behind the bar, pouring pints for guests and watching the game before taking questions from football fanatics.

Fans can win the opportunity to be a part of the occasion where they will also be treated to refreshing pints and gourmet grub in the presence of Seaman and like-minded England fans.

The winner in question will also be able to bring three lucky mates along to the Coat & Badge to soak up the atmosphere. For the chance to enter, head to Young’s socials now or follow this link to enter.

Those entering the competition must be over 18 to do so.

Catch all the action of the UEFA Euro 2024 with Young’s Pubs, with select pubs playing every tackle, pass and goal on screens across an array of its pubs and beer gardens.

Young’s Pubs will also be serving up action on a plate with cracking food and drink packages for you and the squad. Ideal for groups of six, choose from Beef Sliders with Parmesan fries (£75) and Ploughman’s board (£50) to a Vegetarian Bar Snack Board with veggie scotch eggs and dips (£50), as well as Beer Buckets and Bottle & Mixer packages.

And the football isn’t the only entertainment you can get at Young’s pubs. There will also be a host of Camden Town events taking place at select sites, including After the Game entertainment with the Camden Brass Band, football merch and more to look forward to.

Pubs hosting these events include the Hope & Anchor, The Windmill Clapham and The Ship.

Visit: https://www.youngs.co.uk/ to reserve your table now.

