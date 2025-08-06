Brought to you by Alpacalypse Session IPA by SALT Brewery. Please drink responsibly.

The Alpacalypse is here and it’s taking over Brits’ haircuts.

Noticed a new cut gracing the heads of particularly stylish Brits across the UK? It’s short and cropped at the back and sides, but soft and textured on top, and it’s taking hold for good reason.

The Alpaca Back and Sides, which is a modern take on the French crop, is low-maintenance and versatile, making it an ideal haircut for this sweltering summer. And yes, it takes its name from the woolly, Andes-dwelling alpaca.

There’s serious buzz surrounding the alpaca right now, and it’s not all hair-related. SALT Brewery’s latest IPA is also all about the alpaca.

Alpacalypse Session IPA is an easy-going, slightly hazy pale ale with a citrus aroma, a subtle tropical flavour and a gentle bitterness which delivers a light and refreshing finish. The IPA’s character, as you might have guessed, is Al, a quirky, dapper alpaca, who just happens to be a dead ringer for some of the UK’s most on-trend men.

At this point, you might be wondering, why alpacas? Well, Alpacalypse Session IPA draws inspiration from the rich textile history and home of SALT Brewery, Saltaire, West Yorkshire, where the hardy, flame-retardant alpaca wool was reintroduced to the UK by the village’s founder.

If you noticed a sudden surge of Alpaca Back and Sides then chances are you are witnessing the result of the ‘Alpacalypse Shearer-Shop’ where the brand hosted a pop-up barbershop across two glorious alpaca-filled days. Patrons got to enjoy an Alpaca Back and Sides on the house, plus a complimentary Alpacalypse Session IPA to sip on.

Ready to hop on the alpaca train? Alpacalypse Session IPA is available now, so head to your local and enjoy a pint on draft.