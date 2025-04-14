Search icon

14th Apr 2025

Enter our competition for the chance to win limited edition PUMA merch

Zoe Hodges

Merch gifted by Jameson & Puma

Win this fantastic bundle below!

Jameson and PUMA have teamed up to release a limited edition collection celebrating football fans and now you have the chance to win that collection on JOE!

As two heritage brands with advocates of all ages across the UK and beyond, Jameson and PUMA are both committed to making the football fan experience more welcoming, enjoyable and inclusive (without forgetting to have a laugh in the process).

Both brands are proud official sponsors of the English Football League and deliver some incredible community projects as part of that collaboration.

Jameson and PUMA really get what makes football so special, and that’s why they’ve come together to release a brand-spanking new limited edition collection, with a beautiful co-branded Jameson bottle front and centre.

Josh McCarthy, Jameson UK Brand Director, said: “We’ve been wanting to work with PUMA ever since we got introduced through our shared EFL partnership. The chance to come together with a fellow heritage brand, one full of stories and culture, felt too good to miss. Especially given our shared passion for the game and work in the communities.

“Football brings people together like nothing else and so this collection just raises a toast to all those people you know through football, as just like a glass of Jameson, the beautiful game has a way of uniting people from all generations. So, grab our Jameson x PUMA football, 2 jumpers and head to the park. See if you can bang one top bins for us!”

Billy Gentry, Teamsports Marketing Manager, PUMA UKI, added: “We’re thrilled to partner with Jameson on this unique collaboration. Both brands share a passion for football and the fans who make the game so special. This collection celebrates the generational love for football that unites us all, reflecting our commitment to community and the joy of the game. It’s a tribute to the moments and connections football creates, both on and off the pitch.”

What can you win?

We’re giving you a chance to win this limited edition collection in full which features a bottle of Jameson’s worth £27.99 and a football worth £16.

However, the jersey which is also part of the bundle are not going on sale publicly so this is a rare opportunity to own them!

How do I enter?

Entrants must be 18+ and all you have to do is fill out the form below.

