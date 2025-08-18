Search icon

18th Aug 2025

Calling all Fantasy Premier League managers – here’s how you can get your own personalised team badges

Sarah McKenna Barry

Give your team a badge you can feel proud of.

Managing your very own Fantasy Premier League team is serious business.

Celebrating the highs and pushing through the lows are part and parcel of your managerial duties. From the joy of your triple captain salvaging your weekend or the agony of benched players racking up double digits, Fantasy Premier League is a real rollercoaster, but having pride in your team is essential to see it through.

As part of its ongoing role as the official Digital Fan Experience and Creative Partner of the Premier League, Adobe has launched a brand new, easy-to-use feature that allows Fantasy Premier League managers to put their own stamp on their team.

Adobe Express is an easy-to-use content creation app powering fan engagement, allowing FPL managers to design personalised team badges.

How does it work?

Adobe Firefly’s generative AI is integrated into Adobe Express and lets football fans create a custom FPL team badge in seconds, no design skills are necessary.

Simply type a short specific prompt and your badge will generate in a few seconds.

What makes a good prompt?

– Be specific about what you’re looking for in your badge. For instance, instead of simply saying ‘lion badge’, add plenty of detail. Try ‘golden lion holding a football on a blue shield with stars’.

– Use words like ‘badge’, ’emblem’, ‘shield’, ‘retro’, or ‘modern’, to guide the tool.

– Keep it short and focused. One clear idea works better than a paragraph – try keep your prompt within 15-20 words and refine from there.

– Pick a mood. Do you want your badge to be fierce? Regal? Playful? Adding words like ‘classic’, ‘bold’ and ‘minimalist’, can help define your mood.

You can get started right here.

There are also exclusive Premier League branded templates in Adobe Express so fans can share their passion for the game on social throughout the season. For the first time, fans will be able to create: 

Personalised player cards: Design personalised cards celebrating your favourite team or player.

Fantasy team journey recaps: A visual timeline of your Fantasy Premier League team’s evolution from GW1 to your final squad with key highlight and transfers.

Premier League-themed wallpapers and backgrounds: Design custom mobile or desktop wallpapers using official Premier League IP.

Easy-to-design social content: Make stunning posts, stories and reels using professionally designed templates, fonts, design elements, images and videos – no design experience needed.

