Woman sparks debate after adding lemon to her coke

‘One of my favourite things I learned while in Italy’

An American woman has sparked backlash online after revealing that she learnt to put lemon in her Coca Cola while travelling in Italy.

TikTok user, Andoeni, recently shared a 14-second video on the platform where she revealed that she had the revelation on her trip to the Med.

She explained: “One of my favourite things I learned while in Italy.

“Squeeze a lemon into a cup of ice, mix it with Coca Cola.”

She showed herself preparing the drink in her video, squeezing the lemon onto the ice before adding in the Coca Cola.

She said: “It’s literally so refreshing. Adds a nice touch to it.”

She captioned the video: “I never knew lemon with Coke would be such a good mix.”

The video has since been viewed more than 13 million times however almost everyone in the comments is asking the same question: How on earth did it take her so long to try lemon with coke?

One person wrote: “This has been a thing since at least the 70s.” Another wrote: “Ok but who didn’t know this?”

A third said: “The other day I put salt on my food. It was incredible. Try salt next. Game changer.”

Others however, predominantly in America, said that they hadn’t seen the trend.

One wrote: “I literally didn’t know this, nor have I ever heard of this.”

Another wrote: “I don’t understand the negativity of the comment section”, while another said: “You guys have to chill likeeeeee is it a big deal that she just discovered it.”

