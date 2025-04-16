Search icon

Travel

16th Apr 2025

Ryanair cabin crew shares tip to be able to sit together for free

JOE

Interesting.

Airlines across the globe are hiking up their prices, and at this point, it feels like we need to pay extra for every little thing on board.

From our luggage to our seats, everything comes with an extra cost no matter what the airline is, and naturally, we’ll try not to pay these no matter what.

Trying to keep costs low during the cost of living crisis, we are sticking to booking flights on low-cost airlines, but on these, we see the extra hidden costs more.

Ryanair is one that charges extra to allow you and your friends or family to sit next to each other, but one former cabin crew member has a tip to help get around this.

This only works with friends or family who are older, if you want to stick with your children to keep an eye on them, it might be better not to risk it.

Related links:

Jane Hawkes told Express: “If you’re travelling with friends or a partner, then never pay to book a seat together.

“Just wait to get onboard and then say ‘we’re travelling together and we didn’t realise we’d be separated’.

“You could just ask other passengers around you who can be very accommodating.”

Adding that there’s not much point asking ahead of boarding, she said this is worth a shot as the stewards can be very accommodating.

Asking solo travellers to switch is another option, and works especially well if you’re offering to move them from a middle seat to any other.

When it comes to Ryanair, children under the age of 12 must be seated with an adult, with the airline giving passengers a free allocated seat for four children per adult.

To reserve a seat on Ryanair, it can cost anywhere between £4.50 and £33, depending on if you’re looking for a standard seat or one with extra legroom.

Topics:

Airplane,cabin crew,Ryanair

RELATED ARTICLES

Ryanair launches £15 flight to Italian destination where wine is £3 a bottle

Italy

Ryanair launches £15 flight to Italian destination where wine is £3 a bottle

By Zoe Hodges

JOE favourite travel bag which perfectly fits Ryanair requirements gets discount in Amazon spring sale

Amazon

JOE favourite travel bag which perfectly fits Ryanair requirements gets discount in Amazon spring sale

By Jonny Yates

Travel bag designed to perfectly fit RyanAir requirements gets discount for limited time

Amazon

Travel bag designed to perfectly fit RyanAir requirements gets discount for limited time

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Tourists coming to the UK will need to pay to enter the country from this week

ETA

Tourists coming to the UK will need to pay to enter the country from this week

By Zoe Hodges

Happiest country in the world will pay Brits £20,000 to move there

Lifestyle

Happiest country in the world will pay Brits £20,000 to move there

By Harry Warner

New travel advice issued for Turkey as Brits warned to ‘leave the area’

Protests

New travel advice issued for Turkey as Brits warned to ‘leave the area’

By Zoe Hodges

We created the perfect kit to pack your carry on bag to make sure it fits RyanAir size requirements

Affiliate

We created the perfect kit to pack your carry on bag to make sure it fits RyanAir size requirements

By Ava Keady

Holiday makers find incredible return flights to Cancun for bargain price

Affiliate

Holiday makers find incredible return flights to Cancun for bargain price

By JOE

The European city where pints are still under £2 – and it’s perfect for a stag do

Affiliate

The European city where pints are still under £2 – and it’s perfect for a stag do

By JOE

Every way Arsenal fans can watch the Real Madrid game without a TNT subscription

Arsenal

Every way Arsenal fans can watch the Real Madrid game without a TNT subscription

By Stephen Hurrell

Harry Styles is actually woefully underrated 

Beatles

Harry Styles is actually woefully underrated 

By Jack Peat

Tommy Robinson loses appeal to have jail sentence shortened

Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson loses appeal to have jail sentence shortened

By Ryan Jarrett

You can get Gladiators Live VIP tickets for the 2025 UK arena tour dates

Affiliate

You can get Gladiators Live VIP tickets for the 2025 UK arena tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Transgender women are not ‘women’ under equalities law, Supreme Court rules

Courts

Transgender women are not ‘women’ under equalities law, Supreme Court rules

By Harry Warner

Big Brother under fire after ‘forcing JoJo Siwa to come out as non-binary’

big brother

Big Brother under fire after ‘forcing JoJo Siwa to come out as non-binary’

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

The Kooks announce UK arena tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

The Kooks announce UK arena tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

The best post-apocalyptic show on TV is back with new season streaming now

Streaming

The best post-apocalyptic show on TV is back with new season streaming now

By Stephen Porzio

This City Is Ours star tipped to become next James Bond and everyone’s saying the same thing

This City Is Ours star tipped to become next James Bond and everyone’s saying the same thing

By Ava Keady

Andrew Tate to face UK trial in 2027 accused of abusing four women in ‘first case of its kind’

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate to face UK trial in 2027 accused of abusing four women in ‘first case of its kind’

By Dan Seddon

Premier League manager set to reject Spurs and stay at current club

Football

Premier League manager set to reject Spurs and stay at current club

By Harry Warner

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

Banking

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories