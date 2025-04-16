Ryanair cabin crew shares tip to be able to sit together for free

Interesting.

Airlines across the globe are hiking up their prices, and at this point, it feels like we need to pay extra for every little thing on board.

From our luggage to our seats, everything comes with an extra cost no matter what the airline is, and naturally, we’ll try not to pay these no matter what.

Trying to keep costs low during the cost of living crisis, we are sticking to booking flights on low-cost airlines, but on these, we see the extra hidden costs more.

Ryanair is one that charges extra to allow you and your friends or family to sit next to each other, but one former cabin crew member has a tip to help get around this.

This only works with friends or family who are older, if you want to stick with your children to keep an eye on them, it might be better not to risk it.

Jane Hawkes told Express: “If you’re travelling with friends or a partner, then never pay to book a seat together.

“Just wait to get onboard and then say ‘we’re travelling together and we didn’t realise we’d be separated’.

“You could just ask other passengers around you who can be very accommodating.”

Adding that there’s not much point asking ahead of boarding, she said this is worth a shot as the stewards can be very accommodating.

Asking solo travellers to switch is another option, and works especially well if you’re offering to move them from a middle seat to any other.

When it comes to Ryanair, children under the age of 12 must be seated with an adult, with the airline giving passengers a free allocated seat for four children per adult.

To reserve a seat on Ryanair, it can cost anywhere between £4.50 and £33, depending on if you’re looking for a standard seat or one with extra legroom.