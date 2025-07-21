Ryanair-approved cabin bag is on sale for less than £15 from Amazon.

The bag is perfect for Ryanair’s new baggage rules

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The perfect travel bag, designed to fit Ryanair new carry-on requirements has been discounted for a limited time only.

The budget airline is known for their strict bag policies, charging for all bags larger than a personal carry-on, but the limit is set to increase by 20% due to the EU’s new standard.

The new increase means that carry-on luggage must now fit 40x30x20cm, weigh under 10kg, and comfortably fit under the seat in front of you.

This brings Ryanair in line with fellow budget airline WizzAir, but both are still behind EasyJet who allow 45x36x20cm carry-on bags.

If you need to update your carry-on bag, then you can get a discounted one that fits the dimensions of Ryanair’s new policy.

It’s priced at just £13.69 for a limited time and is available to buy from Amazon.

The 40x30x20cm bag is light and foldable, can fit all of your travel essentials, and has two side pockets to carry your water bottle.

The compact size ensures that you can effortlessly stow it in the overhead compartment or under the seat, making it an ideal carry-on companion for your travels.

It’s a foldable travel bag that easily changes into a small handbag and is perfect to take with you as an additional ‘just-in-case bag’ at the airport. Plus, you can fold it up and put it in your carry-on luggage when you don’t need it.

The bag is also adaptable, you can carry it by hand, or on your shoulders as it comes with an adjustable shoulder strap.

One customer says it’s “good value for money” and is “robust but light weight”.

Another wrote: “I packed every single pocket to the brim and was still fine to go through with it! It is very lightweight and good quality.”

You can shop the discounted Ryanair-approved cabin bag for less than £15 from Amazon here.

