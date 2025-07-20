Search icon

20th Jul 2025

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to passengers booking flights to ‘get prepared now’

Dan Seddon

There’s potentially hundreds of pounds to save

The Money Saving Expert, Martin Lewis, has a message for anyone hoping to snatch cheap flights in 2026.

In an Instagram video posted on Friday (July 18), he revealed how airline easyJet is likely to launch “dirt-cheap” deals in the coming days.

“Get prepared NOW,” announced his caption, as Martin told the camera: “This is an urgent heads-up about potentially dirt-cheap flights for summer 2026. I know it’s a long time away but this is important, because it all happens next Tuesday, 22 July.

“What’s gonna happen is it’s one of easyJet’s quarterly flight launches. Now we always try and find out when they’re happening but we don’t always get to, but we know this time. The thing to understand about easyJet is it has dynamic pricing,” he explained.

Oasis fans in particular will be accustomed to dynamic pricing, thanks to last year’s horrendous ticket sale.

“That means the price of your flight depends on the demand at the time, and often, if you manage to book the flight the moment it’s launched, then there isn’t any demand and the price is rock bottom,” continued Martin, before confirming that the flight dates will be between June 15 and September 13 next year.

Martin Lewis attends ITV Palooza! at The Royal Festival Hall on November 23, 2021 in London, England. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

In terms of sale timings, Martin had no guarantees, yet from past experience he went on to urge holidayers to check the easyJet website as early as 5:30am.

“You’re gonna hate me for this but if you really wanna bag the super-cheap flights, you probably want to be up at about 5:30 in the morning and refreshing to see if they’re available as long as we don’t crash its website.”

So, how cheap can it be? “Possibly the cheapest you’ll ever get the flights, but this is not guaranteed. It does not always work, it is a case of trial and error,” he pointed out.

Gathering some success stories he’d been forwarded; two years ago, one person apparently saved £250 on Christmas in Lanzarote by logging onto their laptop at 6:15am. By 8am the price had risen.

Another easyJet flyer paid £1,260 for a family-of-five return trip to Portugal. 14 hours later the same booking was going for £1,700.

Martin’s final piece of advice was: “What I’d suggest you do before you start this is you go and look at the prices other airlines are selling flights for next summer at, so you’ve got a benchmark of what is a reasonable price and what isn’t a reasonable price. And then you get up next Tuesday if you’re looking for this and you cross your fingers!”

Topics:

Instagram,Martin Lewis,Money,Money Saving Expert

