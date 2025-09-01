Cabin bag designed to perfectly fit Ryanair requirements gets discount for limited time

The backpack is a ‘perfect’ cabin bag for Ryanair flights

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

A perfect travel bag, designed to fit RyanAir carry-on requirements is currently discounted for a limited time only.

The under-seat carry-on backpack complete with a water bottle holder currently has 24% off on Amazon where you can currently buy it for £15.99.

The travel backpack is crafted to meet the size requirements of Ryanair, measuring at 40x20x25 cm, which is actually slightly less than the airline’s newly updated hand luggage rules.

Ryanair recently announced that it would be changing the size of their hand luggage allowance from 40x20x25cm to 40x30x20cm – an increase of 5cm due to new EU rules.

The compact size of this bag ensures that you can effortlessly stow it in the overhead compartment or under the seat, making it an ideal carry-on companion for your travels.

The travel bag is also suitable for the likes of EasyJet, Wizz Air, TUI Airlines, Vueling etc.

It features a front zip pocket for quick access to items, two side pockets to store your water bottles or your umbrella for easy access, multiple interior compartments for different uses and separate wet pocket for wet towels or toiletries.

The backpack has enough practical space to bring you organised and tidy storage and make it easy for you to find your belongings.

The backpack also features a hidden back zippered pocket, strategically placed for storing important documents, wallets, or gadgets securely against your body, deterring potential theft attempts.

The straps are padded while the ergonomic design helps distribute weight evenly, reducing strain on your shoulders and back even during long hours of wear.

The backpack was originally £20.98 but is now £15.99 for a limited time only, so head to Amazon before you head on holiday.