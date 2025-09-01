Search icon

Travel

01st Sep 2025

Cabin bag designed to perfectly fit Ryanair requirements gets discount for limited time

Jonny Yates

Cabin bag designed to perfectly fit Ryanair requirements gets discount for limited time

The backpack is a ‘perfect’ cabin bag for Ryanair flights

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

perfect travel bag, designed to fit RyanAir carry-on requirements is currently discounted for a limited time only.

The under-seat carry-on backpack complete with a water bottle holder currently has 24% off on Amazon where you can currently buy it for £15.99.

The travel backpack is crafted to meet the size requirements of Ryanair, measuring at 40x20x25 cm, which is actually slightly less than the airline’s newly updated hand luggage rules.

Ryanair recently announced that it would be changing the size of their hand luggage allowance from 40x20x25cm to 40x30x20cm – an increase of 5cm due to new EU rules.

The compact size of this bag ensures that you can effortlessly stow it in the overhead compartment or under the seat, making it an ideal carry-on companion for your travels.

The cabin bag is perfect for Ryanair flights.

The travel bag is also suitable for the likes of EasyJet, Wizz Air, TUI Airlines, Vueling etc.

It features a front zip pocket for quick access to items, two side pockets to store your water bottles or your umbrella for easy access, multiple interior compartments for different uses and separate wet pocket for wet towels or toiletries.

The backpack has enough practical space to bring you organised and tidy storage and make it easy for you to find your belongings.

The backpack also features a hidden back zippered pocket, strategically placed for storing important documents, wallets, or gadgets securely against your body, deterring potential theft attempts.

The straps are padded while the ergonomic design helps distribute weight evenly, reducing strain on your shoulders and back even during long hours of wear.

The backpack was originally £20.98 but is now £15.99 for a limited time only, so head to Amazon before you head on holiday.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon,Ryanair

RELATED ARTICLES

The tiny device everyone’s buying to help them sleep better as the nights draw in

Affiliate

The tiny device everyone’s buying to help them sleep better as the nights draw in

By Jonny Yates

Florence and the Machine ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Florence and the Machine ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Babyshambles announce UK reunion tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Babyshambles announce UK reunion tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Travellers praise ‘life saving’ holiday item that’s less than £20

Affiliate

Travellers praise ‘life saving’ holiday item that’s less than £20

By JOE

Holidaymakers find incredible hack that lets you use your phone data abroad

Affiliate

Holidaymakers find incredible hack that lets you use your phone data abroad

By Stephen Hurrell

Cruise ship worker jumped overboard to his death after ‘stabbing female colleague’

Cruise ship

Cruise ship worker jumped overboard to his death after ‘stabbing female colleague’

By Dan Seddon

US airplane plummets hundreds of feet to avoid fighter jet, injuring two

Airplane

US airplane plummets hundreds of feet to avoid fighter jet, injuring two

By Dan Seddon

JD Vance to have family summer holiday in the Cotswolds

Donald Trump

JD Vance to have family summer holiday in the Cotswolds

By Dan Seddon

Ryanair-approved cabin bag is on sale for less than £15 from Amazon

Affiliate

Ryanair-approved cabin bag is on sale for less than £15 from Amazon

By Jonny Yates

Internet notices one problem after Donald Trump claims to be alive

Conspiracy

Internet notices one problem after Donald Trump claims to be alive

By JOE

The Rock looks unrecognisable after dramatic physique transformation

Dwayne The Rock Johnson

The Rock looks unrecognisable after dramatic physique transformation

By JOE

Greta Thunberg Gaza flotilla forced to return hours after departure

Gaza

Greta Thunberg Gaza flotilla forced to return hours after departure

By Ava Keady

Keir Starmer vows to close ‘every single asylum hotel’

keir starmer

Keir Starmer vows to close ‘every single asylum hotel’

By Harry Warner

CEO issues official statement after ‘stealing’ cap from child at US Open

Sports

CEO issues official statement after ‘stealing’ cap from child at US Open

By Ava Keady

Man asks to be deported to Somalia ‘because it’s safer than Nuneaton’

deportation

Man asks to be deported to Somalia ‘because it’s safer than Nuneaton’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Sabrina Carpenter calls out people offended over Man’s Best Friend cover

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter calls out people offended over Man’s Best Friend cover

By Kat O'Connor

RFK Jr says that he’ll reveal the ’cause of autism’ in September

Autism

RFK Jr says that he’ll reveal the ’cause of autism’ in September

By JOE

British baby dies of whooping cough as vaccination rates fall

Vaccines

British baby dies of whooping cough as vaccination rates fall

By JOE

Harry Potter legend reprising iconic role in new reboot

Harry Potter

Harry Potter legend reprising iconic role in new reboot

By Nina McLaughlin

One dead and three injured as two planes collide mid-air at airport

Aviation

One dead and three injured as two planes collide mid-air at airport

By Harry Warner

Temple where Jesus performed miracles has been found in new breakthrough

archaeology

Temple where Jesus performed miracles has been found in new breakthrough

By Ava Keady

Load more stories