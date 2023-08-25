Search icon

Science

25th Aug 2023

Incredible case of the only known individual whose parents were two different species

Steve Hopkins

They used a process known as Zooarchaology by mass spectrometry

A child from ancient Siberia is believed to be the only known person whose parents were technically from two varying species.

In 2010, scientists unearthed tiny skeleton and teeth fragments from early humanoids known as Denisovans who lived in Lower and Middle Paleolithic ages. The remains were found in a Denisova Cave in the Altai Mountains of Siberia, but technological limitations and animal intervention meant little could be done.

A recent project known as Finder has been looking to shed light on the relationship between Neanderthals, Homo sapiens and the Denisovans.

“We aim to find out where they lived, when they came into contact with modern humans – and why they went extinct,” said Project leader Katerina Douka back in 2018. Douka and Tom Higham, an advisor to Finder, used technology known as Zooarchaeology by mass spectrometry, which helps identify the collagen of specific species.

One of the tiny pieces was identified as human, but the species still alluded to researchers, so they sent it to Svante Pääbo at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Garmany.

The bone belonged to someone who died at age 13 and, strangely, possessed both Neanderthal and Denisovan DNA. Further tests then confirmed that the ancient remains were a hybrid daughter of a Neanderthal mother and a Denisovan father.

Scientists dubbed her Denny.

An artistic rendering of the girl/Via John Bavaro

“If you had asked me beforehand, I would have said we will never find this, it is like finding a needle in a haystack,” Pääbo said.

The study was published in the Nature journal in 2018, where the researchers explained: “Neanderthals and Denisovans are extinct groups of hominins that separated from each other more than 390,000 years ago.”

“The father, whose genome bears traces of Neanderthal ancestry, came from a population related to a later Denisovan found in the cave,” they wrote.

“The mother came from a population more closely related to Neanderthals who lived later in Europe than to an earlier Neanderthal found in Denisova Cave, suggesting that migrations of Neanderthals between eastern and western Eurasia occurred sometime after 120,000 years ago.

“The finding of a first-generation Neanderthal–Denisovan offspring among the small number of archaic specimens sequenced to date suggests that mixing between Late Pleistocene hominin groups was common when they met.”

Related Links:

Topics:

Ancient times,Cave man,Cave men,homo sapien,Neanderthals,Science,Serbia,Species

RELATED ARTICLES

Huge ancient forest world discovered 630 feet down sinkhole in China

China

Huge ancient forest world discovered 630 feet down sinkhole in China

By Steve Hopkins

Huge ancient forest world discovered 630 feet down sinkhole in China

China

Huge ancient forest world discovered 630 feet down sinkhole in China

By JOE

There’s an Earth-like planet which humans could live on just 31 light-years away

Earth

There’s an Earth-like planet which humans could live on just 31 light-years away

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Scientists create synthetic beef from $30,000 cow cells using 3D printing

3D printing

Scientists create synthetic beef from $30,000 cow cells using 3D printing

By Danny Jones

James Webb Space Telescope discovers water on far-away planet

Aliens

James Webb Space Telescope discovers water on far-away planet

By Kieran Galpin

Meteor shower from falling comet set to be visible in the UK until Saturday

Comet

Meteor shower from falling comet set to be visible in the UK until Saturday

By Kieran Galpin

Researchers capture footage of rare fish with transparent head

Fish

Researchers capture footage of rare fish with transparent head

By Charlie Herbert

Men who vape are twice as likely to suffer erectile dysfunction, study finds

Erectile dysfunction

Men who vape are twice as likely to suffer erectile dysfunction, study finds

By Danny Jones

Scientist have been able to pinpoint where covid-19 actually came from

China

Scientist have been able to pinpoint where covid-19 actually came from

By Kieran Galpin

Mum’s body found in suitcase inside wheelie bin behind her home three months after she was murdered

Mum’s body found in suitcase inside wheelie bin behind her home three months after she was murdered

By Charlie Herbert

Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa set to star in ‘Lethal Weapon-style’ action comedy

Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa set to star in ‘Lethal Weapon-style’ action comedy

By Stephen Porzio

Girl, 8, dies after falling from balcony in Portsmouth

Crime

Girl, 8, dies after falling from balcony in Portsmouth

By Steve Hopkins

American brings entire suitcase of Diet Coke on holiday thinking Europe doesn’t sell it

Americans

American brings entire suitcase of Diet Coke on holiday thinking Europe doesn’t sell it

By Charlie Herbert

One of 2023’s best horrors is now available to stream at home

Film

One of 2023’s best horrors is now available to stream at home

By Rory Cashin

Man found dead after burglars broke into his home to steal his labradoodle

Man found dead after burglars broke into his home to steal his labradoodle

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Clown shortage leads to calls for new recruits in Northern Ireland

Clowns

Clown shortage leads to calls for new recruits in Northern Ireland

By Danny Jones

Neymar and Kylian Mbappé are given ‘privileges’ at PSG, admits teammate

Adrien Rabiot

Neymar and Kylian Mbappé are given ‘privileges’ at PSG, admits teammate

By Reuben Pinder

England fan who stormed Wembley at Euro final defends actions

England (football)

England fan who stormed Wembley at Euro final defends actions

By Charlie Herbert

Bad news for London commuters as three more days of tube strikes are confirmed

London

Bad news for London commuters as three more days of tube strikes are confirmed

By Kevin Beirne

Everybody made the same comparison after seeing Philippe Coutinho’s derby goal

Everton

Everybody made the same comparison after seeing Philippe Coutinho’s derby goal

By Darragh Murphy

Six subtle ways to lay the groundwork for skipping your work Christmas party

Christmas

Six subtle ways to lay the groundwork for skipping your work Christmas party

By Ciara Knight

Load more stories