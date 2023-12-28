Search icon

Quiz

28th Dec 2023

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 6

Charlie Herbert

12 days of Christmas quiz day 6

Merry Christmas quizzers

There are lots of things to enjoy about this time of year. The food, family and friends, Christmas music and films, the TV specials.

Allow us to add some quizzing to that as well. We’ll be guiding you through this festive period with 12 daily quizzes, helping you through the slight lull of Twixmas and finishing off in 2024.

Fear not, the pub quiz will still be arriving on queue on Fridays, this is just a lovely stocking filler to keep your quizzing appetite satisfied over the coming days.

It’s simple, quickfire stuff: 15 questions on a variety of topics and three minutes to answer them in.

So without further ado, here’s day six of JOE’s 12 days of Christmas.

Good luck!

If the quiz is not displaying properly, click here.

Topics:

12 days of christmas quiz,general knowledge

RELATED ARTICLES

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 5

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 5

By Charlie Herbert

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 4

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 4

By Charlie Herbert

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 3

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 3

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of clashes between Liverpool and Chelsea

Chelsea FC

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of clashes between Liverpool and Chelsea

By Reuben Pinder

QUIZ: Can you guess the Will Ferrell movie from a single image?

Comedy

QUIZ: Can you guess the Will Ferrell movie from a single image?

By Ciara Knight

The JOE Monday Football Quiz: Week 1

Football

The JOE Monday Football Quiz: Week 1

By Wayne Farry

FootballJOE’s World Cup Quiz: Brazil 2014

Evergreen World Cup

FootballJOE’s World Cup Quiz: Brazil 2014

By Simon Lloyd

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 236

Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 236

By Reuben Pinder

Quiz: Which player has scored more goals for Manchester United?

Manchester United

Quiz: Which player has scored more goals for Manchester United?

By Ben Kiely

Panic over as authorities confirm no fire at Blackpool Tower

Panic over as authorities confirm no fire at Blackpool Tower

By George McKay

Blackpool Tower ‘on fire’ as evacuation underway and warnings issued

Blackpool Tower ‘on fire’ as evacuation underway and warnings issued

By George McKay

Arsenal fans think Kylian Mbappé has dropped a transfer hint on Instagram

Arsenal

Arsenal fans think Kylian Mbappé has dropped a transfer hint on Instagram

By JOE

People can’t get their heads around how Edinburgh is further west than Bristol

bristol

People can’t get their heads around how Edinburgh is further west than Bristol

By Jack Peat

Holly Willoughby’s future on Dancing on Ice has been confirmed

Holly Willoughby’s future on Dancing on Ice has been confirmed

By George McKay

Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin set to be knighted

Boris Johnson

Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin set to be knighted

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

JOE’s 100 books to read before you die

Audiobooks

JOE’s 100 books to read before you die

By Simon Clancy

Openreach to install broadband for free in UK households on universal credit

Broadband

Openreach to install broadband for free in UK households on universal credit

By Danny Jones

Larry Lamb says first scene of the new Gavin and Stacey special had him in tears

Gavin and Stacy

Larry Lamb says first scene of the new Gavin and Stacey special had him in tears

By Wil Jones

Chris Sutton has a new nickname for Arsenal after their embarrassing defeat to Crystal Palace

Arsenal

Chris Sutton has a new nickname for Arsenal after their embarrassing defeat to Crystal Palace

By Robert Redmond

‘Time-traveller from 2671’ claims ‘huge meteor will bring alien species to Earth’

Nasa

‘Time-traveller from 2671’ claims ‘huge meteor will bring alien species to Earth’

By Tobi Akingbade

Harry Styles’ X Factor performance draws some (not very kind) comparisons with Mick Jagger

Harry Styles

Harry Styles’ X Factor performance draws some (not very kind) comparisons with Mick Jagger

By JOE

Load more stories