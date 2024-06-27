The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Three

We like to quiz, we like, we like to quiz
Time flies when England are playing bad doesn’t it?
We’re already into the third week of the Euros and it really hasn’t disappointed.
The group games have finished and now the business really begins. But enough about the tournament, here’s what you all came for – the quiz.
Same format: 10 questions with three possible answers. As with any quiz, you click which one you think is right.
Godspeed one and all.
