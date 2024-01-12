Quiz: How can you help to support women and girls from abuse or violence?

Sponsored by the UK Government’s ‘Enough’ campaign tackling violence against women and girls.

A different kind of quiz

Would you intervene if you witnessed an incident of violence or abuse against women and girls?

If the answer is no, then you’re not alone. In a poll of 500 men aged 18-24, conducted for JOE Media*, only 26 per cent said they would feel ‘completely confident’ intervening if they witnessed violence or abuse against women and girls.

How can we challenge unacceptable behaviour?

It’s not as difficult as we might think as bystanders to support women and girls in these situations. With 35 per cent of men aged 18-24 surveyed by JOE Media saying they have witnessed violence or abuse against women and girls in the last 12 months, it’s more important than ever that we learn a few key tips to help challenge unacceptable behaviour.

It’s worth remembering the STOP acronym – which provides multiple options for intervening safely if you witness violence or abuse:

Say something – Tell the abuser to stop

Tell someone – Find someone to help

Offer support – Any form of support matters

Provide a diversion – Divert attention from the abuser

Don’t be in the one third of the men surveyed by JOE Media, who said they wish they had taken action when they last witnessed violence against women and girls. By standing up to this behaviour together, we can make a genuine and positive difference to stopping violence and abuse (against women and girls).

For more information, go to the ENOUGH website here.

* All stats are based on responses from 500 men aged 18-24 in the UK in November 2023.