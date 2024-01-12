Search icon

Quiz

12th Jan 2024

Quiz: How can you help to support women and girls from abuse or violence?

Sponsored by the UK Government’s ‘Enough’ campaign tackling violence against women and girls.

Callum Boyle

A different kind of quiz

Would you intervene if you witnessed an incident of violence or abuse against women and girls?

If the answer is no, then you’re not alone. In a poll of 500 men aged 18-24, conducted for JOE Media*, only 26 per cent said they would feel ‘completely confident’ intervening if they witnessed violence or abuse against women and girls.

How can we challenge unacceptable behaviour?

It’s not as difficult as we might think as bystanders to support women and girls in these situations. With 35 per cent of men aged 18-24 surveyed by JOE Media saying they have witnessed violence or abuse against women and girls in the last 12 months, it’s more important than ever that we learn a few key tips to help challenge unacceptable behaviour. 

It’s worth remembering the STOP acronym – which provides multiple options for intervening safely if you witness violence or abuse:

Say something – Tell the abuser to stop

Tell someone – Find someone to help

Offer support – Any form of support matters

Provide a diversion – Divert attention from the abuser

Don’t be in the one third of the men surveyed by JOE Media, who said they wish they had taken action when they last witnessed violence against women and girls. By standing up to this behaviour together, we can make a genuine and positive difference to stopping violence and abuse (against women and girls).

For more information, go to the ENOUGH website here.

* All stats are based on responses from 500 men aged 18-24 in the UK in November 2023.

Share the quiz to show your results !

Just tell us who you are to view your results !

Quiz: How can you help to support women and girls from abuse and violence? I got %%score%% of %%total%% right

Topics:

Violence against women

RELATED ARTICLES

JOE Media and One Pulse survey results

Violence against women

JOE Media and One Pulse survey results

By JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 320

Football

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 320

By Charlie Herbert

Female referee attacked by male player during amateur game in Argentina

Argentina

Female referee attacked by male player during amateur game in Argentina

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 186

Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 186

By Reuben Pinder

QUIZ: Can you name these forgotten men of Arsenal’s 2000s?

Arsenal

QUIZ: Can you name these forgotten men of Arsenal’s 2000s?

By Patrick McCarry

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 223

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 223

By Reuben Pinder

QUIZ: How well do you know Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo

QUIZ: How well do you know Cristiano Ronaldo?

By Kyle Picknell

QUIZ: Can you guess the price of these Goop products?

GOOP

QUIZ: Can you guess the price of these Goop products?

By Ciara Knight

The JOE Monday Football Quiz: Week 4

Football

The JOE Monday Football Quiz: Week 4

By Wayne Farry

Radio 1 legend Annie Nightingale has died

Radio 1 legend Annie Nightingale has died

By Joseph Loftus

Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and Glen Powell confirmed to return for Top Gun 3

Tom Cruise, Miles Teller and Glen Powell confirmed to return for Top Gun 3

By Joseph Loftus

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By Steve Hopkins

Man shares non-nonsense method to stop ‘disrespectful’ people walking across his lawn

Man shares non-nonsense method to stop ‘disrespectful’ people walking across his lawn

By Charlie Herbert

Man who spent £12k to become a dog terrifies real dogs in the street

Animals

Man who spent £12k to become a dog terrifies real dogs in the street

By Steve Hopkins

Kelly Clarkson admits she spanks her children if they misbehave

American Idol

Kelly Clarkson admits she spanks her children if they misbehave

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Medical journals call on Boris Johnson to scrap household mixing over Christmas

Boris Johnson

Medical journals call on Boris Johnson to scrap household mixing over Christmas

By Reuben Pinder

Kell Brook explains gloves dispute following Amir Khan win

Amir Khan

Kell Brook explains gloves dispute following Amir Khan win

By Callum Boyle

Spooky! Manchester United score identical goals 10 years apart

Football

Spooky! Manchester United score identical goals 10 years apart

By JOE

Castleford star suspended after testing positive for banned substance

Castleford Tigers

Castleford star suspended after testing positive for banned substance

By Darragh Murphy

Tipsy John Stones and Kyle Walker share tender heart to heart on Man City parade

Football

Tipsy John Stones and Kyle Walker share tender heart to heart on Man City parade

By Callum Boyle

Paul Scholes names the players Marcus Rashford could become as good as

Manchester United

Paul Scholes names the players Marcus Rashford could become as good as

By Robert Redmond

Load more stories