Search icon

Politics

22nd Jun 2024

Tory MP receives ringing endorsement from badge-wearing MILF hunter

Jack Peat

tory mp for spalding sir john hayes

A day out in Spalding unearthed some interesting findings

A veteran MP standing in the safest Tory seat in the country received a ringing endorsement from a man sporting a ‘MILF hunter’ sticker on his mobility scooter during a News Agents broadcast.

Sir John Hayes will contest South Holland and the Deepings for the eighth time on July 4th after being handed a whopping majority in 2019.

The Eurosceptic MP took 75.9 per cent of the vote last time out, with second-placed Labour receiving just 13.2 per cent or 6,500 votes.

But he could have a job on his hands attracting similar numbers this time out, with the Conservative Party expected to suffer significant losses across the UK.

A poll published in The Telegraph this week suggests Rishi Sunak’s party could be left with as few as 53 seats, with the prime minister himself losing his seat in Richmond after taking it with a 63.6 per cent majority in 2019.

Taking to the streets of Spalding, The News Agents reporter Lewis Goodall looked to canvas people to garner a sense of how the town will be voting in July.

But he was closely tailed by Sir John, who ushered voters in his direction including one man who had ‘MILF hunter’ stickers on his mobility scooter.

Watch the full excruciating clip below:

Related links:

WATCH: Will the Green Party build you a house? | Carla Denyer interview

Topics:

General Election,general election 2024,Politics,spalding,Tory MP

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman is so sick of immigration she is considering moving to another country

Channel 4

Woman is so sick of immigration she is considering moving to another country

By Ryan Price

Rishi Sunak set to become first prime minister in history to lose his seat at a general election

Conservative Party

Rishi Sunak set to become first prime minister in history to lose his seat at a general election

By Charlie Herbert

Tory advisor says Scotland is not a country but a ‘region of the UK’

ash sarkar

Tory advisor says Scotland is not a country but a ‘region of the UK’

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Nigel Farage’s website hacked and now plays ‘Milkshake’ by Kelis

Kelis

Nigel Farage’s website hacked and now plays ‘Milkshake’ by Kelis

By Jack Peat

Count Binface will force former prime ministers to do national service

Count Binface

Count Binface will force former prime ministers to do national service

By Jack Peat

Labour to bring in Covid corruption commissioner to recoup billions lost to pandemic-related fraud

Covid

Labour to bring in Covid corruption commissioner to recoup billions lost to pandemic-related fraud

By Jack Peat

44% of Brits think Rishi Sunak should have to join the army whether he likes it or not

Army

44% of Brits think Rishi Sunak should have to join the army whether he likes it or not

By Jack Peat

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

Election

Keir Starmer has brutal response for heckler who claims manifesto is ‘same old Tory policies’

By Ryan Price

Rishi Sunak’s closest aide bet on July election three days before it was announced

Conservative Party

Rishi Sunak’s closest aide bet on July election three days before it was announced

By Charlie Herbert

Disharmony growing in England camp as players slam Gareth Southgate for leaving key player at home

Jack Grealish

Disharmony growing in England camp as players slam Gareth Southgate for leaving key player at home

By Zoe Hodges

People can’t get enough of Prince William’s dancing at Taylor Swift concert

Prince William

People can’t get enough of Prince William’s dancing at Taylor Swift concert

By Zoe Hodges

‘My girlfriend’s mad at me because I said she’s not worth a £8,000 ring’

engagement ring

‘My girlfriend’s mad at me because I said she’s not worth a £8,000 ring’

By Ryan Price