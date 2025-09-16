Zelenskyy issues warning to NATO as he makes demand from Donald Trump

“He’s testing NATO.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russia is testing NATO.

This comes after British fighter jets are now flying air defence missions over Poland following a Russian drone incursion.

Russian drones have also been reportedly flying in Romanian airspace.

The Ukrainian leader, Zelenskyy, has said on the matter: “He’s [Putin] testing NATO. He wants to see what NATO is ready for, what they’re capable of, both diplomatically and politically, and how the local population will respond to this.

“Also, in my opinion, the other message they are sending is, ‘don’t you dare to give Ukraine additional air defence systems, because you might need them yourself.'”

Zelenskyy has also called for a ‘clear position’ from Donald Trump on sanctions against Russia and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Speaking to Sky News, the Ukrainian president said that the only way for the war to end was for security guarantees to be put in place.

He added that this could only come if Trump was bold.

Zelenskyy also spoke of Starmer saying: “I very much hope he (Starmer) will be able to have a very specific discussion on the security guarantees of the US for Ukraine.

“Before we end the war, I really want to have all the agreements in place. I want to… have a document that is supported by the US and all European partners. This is very important.

“To make this happen, we need a clear position of President Trump.”

Donald Trump is set to arrive in the UK today following an invitation by King Charles.

The President and First Lady will stay in Windsor Castle before visiting Chequers, the prime minister’s official country residence.