16th Dec 2023

‘World’s most terrifying sound’ caught on doorbell camera in chilling moment

JOE

Nightmare fuel

As any pet owner will tell you, taking them out to the back garden for their last toilet of the night is one of the worst bits about having animals.

Not only is it usually cold and damp, it’s also sometimes downright creepy. But thankfully, many of us have never encountered anything as scary as this moment, which features what’s been dubbed as ‘the world’s most terrifying sound’.

In the clip below, you can see the pet owner taking his animal out for the final toilet trip, and all seems well.

The owner has his torch out in the back garden to keep track of the pet, and presumably so he doesn’t freak himself out in the dark, but little does he know what’s coming.

All of a sudden, out of the stillness, comes a blood-curdling scream that would chill the bones of anyone who heard it.

And, let’s just say he doesn’t stick around to find out what made the noise.

The video was posted to X/Twitter with very little context as to what made the sound. One account claims it is an Aztec death whistle, an ancient instrument that reportedly makes a shrieking sound when played (though this is disputed).

Others have simply said the sound is that of a female fox, and while scary, is nothing to be fearful of. Here’s hoping.

