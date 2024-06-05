Search icon

News

05th Jun 2024

Woman who was declared dead at hospice found alive in funeral home

Ryan Price

An employee was shocked when she heard the woman breathing.

A 74-year-old woman who was declared dead at a hospice, woke up just a couple of hours later in a local funeral home.

A news report from ABC News stated that the bizarre incident occurred at Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln, Nebraska, where Constance Glantz had been transported after she was declared dead at 9:44am on Monday morning at the hospice she had been a resident at.

According to Deputy Ben Houchin of Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the funeral home after an employee noticed the woman was breathing and “instantly called 911” at approximately 11:44 am, just two hours after Ms Glantz was pronounced dead.

Funeral home staff conducted CPR on the elderly woman before she was transported to a local hospital alive, Houchin said.

Glantz ultimately died at the hospital at approximately 4pm that day. The detective declared that her family had been notified.

During a press briefing on the evening of the incident, Detective Houchin described it as “a very unusual case.” 

“Been doing this 31 years and nothing like this has ever gotten to this point before,” he added.

According to reports, the funeral home employee was about to “begin the process” of taking care of Ms Glantz’s body when she noticed that she was still alive.

(Image: ABC News)

The hospice which took care of the woman is not expected to face any charges, as this was a case where a death was anticipated and there was nothing suspicious about the woman’s supposed death.

Detective Houchin explained why a coroner was not needed in this particular case: “Those are a ‘death of a patient is anticipated’ – which this was – and a physician had seen her in the last seven days and the physician is willing to sign the death certificate, and that there was nothing suspicious at that time of the death – all of those fit.

“That’s the reason why (the sheriff’s office) was not sent initially to the nursing home.”

Detective Houchin added that he had not been able to find any criminal intent by the nursing home but stated that the investigation is ongoing.

He concluded his press briefing by offering his condolences and expressing his apologies to Ms Glantz’s family.

“I can’t imagine what her family has went through and we are really, really sorry for them to have to do that,” he said.

Related Links:

Internet left horrified after realising which body part is always removed during an autopsy

Gen Z is ageing more quickly because they are addicted to vapes, expert says

Woman who was declared dead found alive 1,700 miles away from home

Man who vanished almost 30 years ago found in neighbours basement

Topics:

Dead,Funeral home,hospice,News

RELATED ARTICLES

Apple declares one of its most popular iPhones ‘obsolete’

Apple

Apple declares one of its most popular iPhones ‘obsolete’

By Ryan Price

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

Brexit

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

By JOE

Man arrested for ‘sexual offence’ on Jet2 flight as passenger given medical attention

Edinburgh

Man arrested for ‘sexual offence’ on Jet2 flight as passenger given medical attention

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Erling Haaland gives blunt answer on his Man City future

Erling Haaland gives blunt answer on his Man City future

By Jacob Entwistle

Woman who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage unmasked as OnlyFans star

Brexit

Woman who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage unmasked as OnlyFans star

By Ryan Price

Remote tribe given internet by Elon Musk’s Starlink immediately get hooked on porn

Amazonian tribe

Remote tribe given internet by Elon Musk’s Starlink immediately get hooked on porn

By Ryan Price

Most Brits think Rishi Sunak won first TV debate with Keir Starmer

Conservative Party

Most Brits think Rishi Sunak won first TV debate with Keir Starmer

By Charlie Herbert

Nigel Farage responds after having milkshake thrown all over him

clacton

Nigel Farage responds after having milkshake thrown all over him

By JOE

Traffic lights might be getting a new colour

Traffic lights might be getting a new colour

By Nina McLaughlin

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

Football

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

By Callum Boyle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in on return to management

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in on return to management

By Jacob Entwistle

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

crime drama

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

By Charlie Herbert

Man purchases flat on cruise ship because it’s cheaper than ones in his hometown

Cruise

Man purchases flat on cruise ship because it’s cheaper than ones in his hometown

By Nina McLaughlin

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

England

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

By Callum Boyle

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day due to her fertility struggles

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day due to her fertility struggles

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Gareth Southgate handed huge boost as England star nears return from injury

Gareth Southgate handed huge boost as England star nears return from injury

By Jacob Entwistle

What will happen if Man City win legal battle against Premier League 

Football

What will happen if Man City win legal battle against Premier League 

By Callum Boyle

Killers confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

Jeffrey Dahmer

Killers confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

By Charlie Herbert

Erling Haaland gives blunt answer on his Man City future

Erling Haaland gives blunt answer on his Man City future

By Jacob Entwistle

Coronation Street icon quits soap after 50 years on the cobbles

Coronation Street

Coronation Street icon quits soap after 50 years on the cobbles

By Charlie Herbert

Woman who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage unmasked as OnlyFans star

Brexit

Woman who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage unmasked as OnlyFans star

By Ryan Price

Load more stories