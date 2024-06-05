Woman who was declared dead at hospice found alive in funeral home

An employee was shocked when she heard the woman breathing.

A 74-year-old woman who was declared dead at a hospice, woke up just a couple of hours later in a local funeral home.

A news report from ABC News stated that the bizarre incident occurred at Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln, Nebraska, where Constance Glantz had been transported after she was declared dead at 9:44am on Monday morning at the hospice she had been a resident at.

According to Deputy Ben Houchin of Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the funeral home after an employee noticed the woman was breathing and “instantly called 911” at approximately 11:44 am, just two hours after Ms Glantz was pronounced dead.

Funeral home staff conducted CPR on the elderly woman before she was transported to a local hospital alive, Houchin said.

Glantz ultimately died at the hospital at approximately 4pm that day. The detective declared that her family had been notified.

During a press briefing on the evening of the incident, Detective Houchin described it as “a very unusual case.”

“Been doing this 31 years and nothing like this has ever gotten to this point before,” he added.

According to reports, the funeral home employee was about to “begin the process” of taking care of Ms Glantz’s body when she noticed that she was still alive.

(Image: ABC News)

The hospice which took care of the woman is not expected to face any charges, as this was a case where a death was anticipated and there was nothing suspicious about the woman’s supposed death.

Detective Houchin explained why a coroner was not needed in this particular case: “Those are a ‘death of a patient is anticipated’ – which this was – and a physician had seen her in the last seven days and the physician is willing to sign the death certificate, and that there was nothing suspicious at that time of the death – all of those fit.

“That’s the reason why (the sheriff’s office) was not sent initially to the nursing home.”

Detective Houchin added that he had not been able to find any criminal intent by the nursing home but stated that the investigation is ongoing.

He concluded his press briefing by offering his condolences and expressing his apologies to Ms Glantz’s family.

“I can’t imagine what her family has went through and we are really, really sorry for them to have to do that,” he said.

