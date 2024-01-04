Search icon

04th Jan 2024

Woman sobs as she reveals she works three jobs and doesn’t earn enough to get by

Nina McLaughlin

“It just isn’t working.”

A woman has left people heartbroken after she revealed the reality of her financial situation.

Jourdan Skirha shared in a TikTok that she works three different jobs, but she still doesn’t earn enough to make ends meet.

“I have three jobs. And I’m still f***ing struggling,” she said in the recent video.

“I’m just getting myself farther and farther into credit card debt, because I don’t have enough after the first of the month to avoid using it. It just isn’t working,” she continued.

Skirha, who lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, says she has worked since she was 15 years old, but makes ‘six figures’ now.

However, it is still not enough to make ends meet.

“I have seriously considered quitting my full-time good job to go back to serving, because at least I can… use my personality and try to get more money than minimum wage or what an “entry-level” job pays people nowadays,” she continued.

“I feel like I’m drowning and I don’t know what to do.”

The 29-year-old went on to explain that her credit rating had taken a hit too as a result of her situation.

“My credit used to be f***ing phenomenal,” she said.

“Credit card bill? Paid it all off, every single time. It’s not like that. It can’t be like that anymore.

“Full time job, not doing it. Got a second job, it’s barely doing it. The third job? Hit or miss if I even get paid on time. I feel like I’m drowning and I don’t know what to do.”

Skirha went on to discuss what she can’t bring herself to give up, despite the financial pressures she is under.

“The one thing I’ll never give up personally is getting my nails done, because I have been doing that my entire life,” she said.

“It doesn’t really matter cause it makes me happy.”

She added that she also gets Botox ‘maybe three times a year’ and lip filler ‘once a year.’

“Just wanna know if anyone else is like me right now,” she concluded the video.

@jourdskir

I just want to know if any other single millenials are in the same boat as me or if im the huge problem.

♬ original sound – jourdan.skirha

With over 3 million views, lots of viewers sympathised with Skirha.

“I’m a dental hygienist and make really good money, I’m 34 on my own and i am still living paycheck to paycheck,” one person commented.

A second put: “I feel you. I’m 32, work in finance making decent money. No kids. No luxury apartment and I live paycheck to paycheck. You’re not alone. Stay strong.”

A third wrote: “I definitely feel this too girl! I am 32 year old single woman and am struggling. Idk how people with kids do it right now.”

While a fourth said: “Who else has been personally victimized by 2023.”

Finance,TikTok

