Search icon

News

10th Sep 2023

Woman shares ridiculous list of demands if a man wants to take her on a date

Joseph Loftus

‘YES you will be paying for the whole date’

A woman has gone viral on Facebook for sharing the list of things she demands from all men who hope to attain a date with her.

Listen, we’ve all got our type, we’ve all got expectations, but this list is seriously out of this world.

Stories have gone viral in the past when one party of a date has refused a second date as the guy didn’t pay for the meal, tip well enough, or open the door for them – but this list is truly endless. Take a look.

The woman, who goes by Julie, wrote on social media: “Before you ask me on a date, just know I’ll only agree to lunch or dinner depending on my schedule and you will have to provide the following first:

“$50 for gas, I refuse to ride with you in case I wanna leave. $75-100 for a babysitter, or you could pay for two more meals. $100 for a Shein haul, I need to be able to try on a few options for our date. $100 for my toes, no need to worry about my nails since I don’t get them done anyways.”

She continued: “Yes, you will be paying for the whole date. No, I won’t be sleeping with you and the second date will depend on how well you tip our server.

“If this is too much, then I’m not for you. I live like this already and if you can’t then plz leave me alone. ladies am I missing anything else?”

$350 before dinner? That’s me out the running.

Related links:

    Topics:

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Elon Musk reveals name of secret third child with Grimes

    Elon Musk reveals name of secret third child with Grimes

    By Joseph Loftus

    Football history made as ref has yellow card Uno reversed

    Football history made as ref has yellow card Uno reversed

    By George McKay

    Couple take revenge on Airbnb host by leaving taps running and gas on for 25 days

    Airbnb

    Couple take revenge on Airbnb host by leaving taps running and gas on for 25 days

    By Steve Hopkins

    MORE FROM JOE

    Airline’s new first-class suites are so prestige you’ll think you’re flying on a private jet

    First Class

    Airline’s new first-class suites are so prestige you’ll think you’re flying on a private jet

    By Jack Peat

    Woman who allegedly stabbed husband told 999 handler he was ‘total s**t who deserved it’

    couple

    Woman who allegedly stabbed husband told 999 handler he was ‘total s**t who deserved it’

    By Kieran Galpin

    Archbishop of Canterbury blasts Boris Johnson over Rwanda asylum plans

    Archbishop of Canterbury

    Archbishop of Canterbury blasts Boris Johnson over Rwanda asylum plans

    By Danny Jones

    Liz Truss ‘preparing to scrap sugar tax’ on soft drinks

    Cost of living crisis

    Liz Truss ‘preparing to scrap sugar tax’ on soft drinks

    By April Curtin

    Piers Morgan breaks silence after quitting Good Morning Britain

    Good Morning Britain

    Piers Morgan breaks silence after quitting Good Morning Britain

    By Wayne Farry

    Jeff Bezos just became the first person worth $200 billion

    Amazon

    Jeff Bezos just became the first person worth $200 billion

    By Wayne Farry

    People are calling Adam Sandler’s Hustle the best sports movie ever made

    Adam Sandler

    People are calling Adam Sandler’s Hustle the best sports movie ever made

    By Simon Bland

    Fans shocked by ‘offensive’ Rotten Tomatoes score for Adam Sandler classic

    Adam Sandler

    Fans shocked by ‘offensive’ Rotten Tomatoes score for Adam Sandler classic

    By Tom Todhunter

    Freddie Flintoff spotted for first time since horror Top Gear crash

    Freddie Flintoff spotted for first time since horror Top Gear crash

    By George McKay

    Mum freaks out in hospital after hearing father’s ‘creepy’ name choice for baby

    Mum freaks out in hospital after hearing father’s ‘creepy’ name choice for baby

    By JOE

    Missing terror suspect Daniel Khalife has been arrested by police

    Missing terror suspect Daniel Khalife has been arrested by police

    By George McKay

    Doctor reveals how long sex lasts on average

    Doctor reveals how long sex lasts on average

    By JOE

    MORE FROM JOE

    Chelsea ‘may be forced to travel to games on easyJET flights’

    Chelsea

    Chelsea ‘may be forced to travel to games on easyJET flights’

    By Daniel Brown

    Plymouth timeline: Police detail how Jake Davison killed five people in as many minutes

    plymouth shooting

    Plymouth timeline: Police detail how Jake Davison killed five people in as many minutes

    By Steve Hopkins

    Game Of Thrones just broke another record filming an epic Season 8 battle

    Battle

    Game Of Thrones just broke another record filming an epic Season 8 battle

    By Rory Cashin

    Tyson Fury: Going bald is beautiful and should be embraced

    Tyson Fury

    Tyson Fury: Going bald is beautiful and should be embraced

    By Alex Roberts

    Gareth Bale addresses rumours linking him to Manchester United

    Gareth Bale

    Gareth Bale addresses rumours linking him to Manchester United

    By Sean Harper

    PSG star Neymar produces ‘shameless dive’ against Gamba Osaka in pre-season match

    Football

    PSG star Neymar produces ‘shameless dive’ against Gamba Osaka in pre-season match

    By Daniel Brown

    Load more stories