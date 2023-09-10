Woman shares ridiculous list of demands if a man wants to take her on a date

A woman has gone viral on Facebook for sharing the list of things she demands from all men who hope to attain a date with her.

Listen, we’ve all got our type, we’ve all got expectations, but this list is seriously out of this world.

Stories have gone viral in the past when one party of a date has refused a second date as the guy didn’t pay for the meal, tip well enough, or open the door for them – but this list is truly endless. Take a look.

The woman, who goes by Julie, wrote on social media: “Before you ask me on a date, just know I’ll only agree to lunch or dinner depending on my schedule and you will have to provide the following first:

“$50 for gas, I refuse to ride with you in case I wanna leave. $75-100 for a babysitter, or you could pay for two more meals. $100 for a Shein haul, I need to be able to try on a few options for our date. $100 for my toes, no need to worry about my nails since I don’t get them done anyways.”

She continued: “Yes, you will be paying for the whole date. No, I won’t be sleeping with you and the second date will depend on how well you tip our server.

“If this is too much, then I’m not for you. I live like this already and if you can’t then plz leave me alone. ladies am I missing anything else?”

$350 before dinner? That’s me out the running.

