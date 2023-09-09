Search icon

lifestyle

09th Sep 2023

Mum freaks out in hospital after hearing father’s ‘creepy’ name choice for baby

JOE

People have rushed to her defence

People have rushed to the defence of a mum after she explained why she called her daughter’s dad “creepy” over the name he gave to his newborn child.

In a Reddit post shared to the popular AITA sub, the woman asked if she was in the wrong for being critical of the man’s choice of name for the child.

She began her story by adding important context, stating that she fell pregnant with her now 10-year-old daughter after “a drunken hook-up with a friend”, after which they “decided to keep the child and co-parent”.

The woman acknowledged that she and the father were “never a couple” and “didn’t want to be one either”.

AITA for calling my daughters father Spineless and his girlfriend creepy over their name choice for their daughter?
byu/Aggressive_Buy4075 inAmItheAsshole

The post continues: “Four years ago he began to date his longterm girlfriend and they moved in together last year. She fell pregnant and i’ve been supportive to them both as much as I could be without crossing any lines.

“I’ve encouraged my daughter to help out whenever she’s staying with them during the pregnancy and to behave, i’ve also made it clear that I want the children to have a close relationship despite having different mothers.

“I’ve even said that if they were comfortable with it on nights I have my daughter if they ever want time alone i’ll babysit once they have the baby so my daughter can spend time with her sibling.”

All so far so wholesome, right? Well, read on…

The mother said: “Three days ago my friend and his girlfriend had a daughter, they asked me to bring my daughter to the hospital to meet her little sister yesterday alongside others of the family.

“So I did exactly that but when they introduced us to the baby I was shocked. They’d named used my daughters name. She didn’t seem to have any issue with this when she introduced the baby bold as brass.

“My friend seemed uncomfortable and wouldn’t look at me directly. I asked them what they were playing at, at which point my friends father said he’d take my daughter down to the cafeteria to get something to eat and left with her.

“My friend told me to calm down and not overreact while his girlfriend told me she didn’t see the issue and it was a pretty name. I asked them if they’d named the baby for my daughter trying to understand the logic here but his girlfriend said that no it was just a pretty name she liked. I then asked if they planned to use a nickname or a middle name when addressing to her on a daily basis and her response was that she didn’t see a need for that.

I told them they were being ridiculous and that they couldn’t do this, I then told his girlfriend that I found this frankly creepy and told my friend he was being spineless if he was happy to go along with this. He tried to claim our daughter could use a nickname or something but I shut that down immediately asking why it was more reasonable for a girl who has used that name for a decade to shame her name compared to a baby who had no concept of what a name was yet.

His girlfriend told me I was being a bitch talking to her like that after she just gave birth and asked the nurses to remove me saying I was being disruptive.”

Yikes. Quite understandably, most people rushed to her defence, declaring her NTA (Not The Asshole)

They pointed out the fact that it feels like the mother of the newborn is attempting to usurp the 10-year-old girl with her baby by naming her the same thing.

Others pointed out they knew what they were doing when naming their baby, otherwise they would’ve discussed it before the birth, agreeing that it definitely is creepy.

Some users singled out the father for failing to put a stop to this, and said his failure to do so highlights the fact he values his new partner more than his 10-year-old daughter.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Missing terror suspect Daniel Khalife has been arrested by police

Missing terror suspect Daniel Khalife has been arrested by police

By George McKay

Doctor reveals how long sex lasts on average

Doctor reveals how long sex lasts on average

By JOE

Rare Bornean orangutan born at Chester Zoo in huge milestone

Rare Bornean orangutan born at Chester Zoo in huge milestone

By George McKay

MORE FROM JOE

‘I’m following in my mum’s footsteps to become a full-time stripper at the age of 20’

adult entertainment

‘I’m following in my mum’s footsteps to become a full-time stripper at the age of 20’

By JOE

Mum labeled cruel for defrosting sandwiches she makes for kids lunches every two weeks

Cost of living crisis

Mum labeled cruel for defrosting sandwiches she makes for kids lunches every two weeks

By Steve Hopkins

Flight attendant quits ‘dream job’ to work at McDonald’s as she gets paid more

Career

Flight attendant quits ‘dream job’ to work at McDonald’s as she gets paid more

By Charlie Herbert

Britain’s biggest family are on their 18th holiday in 20 months

Family

Britain’s biggest family are on their 18th holiday in 20 months

By JOE

Lawyer shares question you should ‘never answer’ if pulled over by police

Law

Lawyer shares question you should ‘never answer’ if pulled over by police

By Charlie Herbert

Man lives on cruise ship for 300 days a year because it’s cheaper than renting and bills

bills

Man lives on cruise ship for 300 days a year because it’s cheaper than renting and bills

By Charlie Herbert

Doctor explains hot water migraine trick which will get rid of headaches with no side effects

Doctor explains hot water migraine trick which will get rid of headaches with no side effects

By George McKay

Police confirm sightings of Daniel Khalife as they narrow search

Police confirm sightings of Daniel Khalife as they narrow search

By George McKay

One of the best shows of the 21st century is back with a new season on Disney+

Disney+

One of the best shows of the 21st century is back with a new season on Disney+

By Stephen Porzio

Couple find out they’re cousins and decide to stay together

Couple find out they’re cousins and decide to stay together

By JOE

Fans are just discovering brutal war film labelled the ‘best film ever’

Fans are just discovering brutal war film labelled the ‘best film ever’

By George McKay

Couple demand refund after being seated next to ‘snorting, farting’ dog on flight

Couple demand refund after being seated next to ‘snorting, farting’ dog on flight

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Romelu Lukaku perfectly predicted his goal…and West Ham should have known better

Everton

Romelu Lukaku perfectly predicted his goal…and West Ham should have known better

By JOE

Great news because every episode of The IT Crowd has returned to Netflix

TV

Great news because every episode of The IT Crowd has returned to Netflix

By Paul Moore

Dramatic footage emerges from inside the bus attacked by Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor

Dramatic footage emerges from inside the bus attacked by Conor McGregor

By Darragh Murphy

Here’s what happens when a seagull steals your GoPro camera (Video)

GoPro

Here’s what happens when a seagull steals your GoPro camera (Video)

By Joe Harrington

Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta overcome incredibly awkward handshake for intense staredown

Al Iaquinta

Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta overcome incredibly awkward handshake for intense staredown

By Patrick McCarry

Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn goes absolutely bananas on TV

Bournemouth

Bournemouth chairman Jeff Mostyn goes absolutely bananas on TV

By Ben Kenyon

Load more stories