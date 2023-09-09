Mum freaks out in hospital after hearing father’s ‘creepy’ name choice for baby

People have rushed to her defence

People have rushed to the defence of a mum after she explained why she called her daughter’s dad “creepy” over the name he gave to his newborn child.

In a Reddit post shared to the popular AITA sub, the woman asked if she was in the wrong for being critical of the man’s choice of name for the child.

She began her story by adding important context, stating that she fell pregnant with her now 10-year-old daughter after “a drunken hook-up with a friend”, after which they “decided to keep the child and co-parent”.

The woman acknowledged that she and the father were “never a couple” and “didn’t want to be one either”.

The post continues: “Four years ago he began to date his longterm girlfriend and they moved in together last year. She fell pregnant and i’ve been supportive to them both as much as I could be without crossing any lines.

“I’ve encouraged my daughter to help out whenever she’s staying with them during the pregnancy and to behave, i’ve also made it clear that I want the children to have a close relationship despite having different mothers.

“I’ve even said that if they were comfortable with it on nights I have my daughter if they ever want time alone i’ll babysit once they have the baby so my daughter can spend time with her sibling.”

All so far so wholesome, right? Well, read on…

The mother said: “Three days ago my friend and his girlfriend had a daughter, they asked me to bring my daughter to the hospital to meet her little sister yesterday alongside others of the family.

“So I did exactly that but when they introduced us to the baby I was shocked. They’d named used my daughters name. She didn’t seem to have any issue with this when she introduced the baby bold as brass.

“My friend seemed uncomfortable and wouldn’t look at me directly. I asked them what they were playing at, at which point my friends father said he’d take my daughter down to the cafeteria to get something to eat and left with her.

“My friend told me to calm down and not overreact while his girlfriend told me she didn’t see the issue and it was a pretty name. I asked them if they’d named the baby for my daughter trying to understand the logic here but his girlfriend said that no it was just a pretty name she liked. I then asked if they planned to use a nickname or a middle name when addressing to her on a daily basis and her response was that she didn’t see a need for that.

I told them they were being ridiculous and that they couldn’t do this, I then told his girlfriend that I found this frankly creepy and told my friend he was being spineless if he was happy to go along with this. He tried to claim our daughter could use a nickname or something but I shut that down immediately asking why it was more reasonable for a girl who has used that name for a decade to shame her name compared to a baby who had no concept of what a name was yet.

His girlfriend told me I was being a bitch talking to her like that after she just gave birth and asked the nurses to remove me saying I was being disruptive.”

Yikes. Quite understandably, most people rushed to her defence, declaring her NTA (Not The Asshole)

They pointed out the fact that it feels like the mother of the newborn is attempting to usurp the 10-year-old girl with her baby by naming her the same thing.

Others pointed out they knew what they were doing when naming their baby, otherwise they would’ve discussed it before the birth, agreeing that it definitely is creepy.

Some users singled out the father for failing to put a stop to this, and said his failure to do so highlights the fact he values his new partner more than his 10-year-old daughter.

