17th Aug 2025

Woman explains why she donated daughter’s horse to zoo to be fed to predators

Dan Seddon

Aalborg Zoo in Denmark euthanises animals before they’re eaten onsite

Danish mum Pernille Sohl has opened up on the decision to donate her daughter’s horse to Aalborg Zoo, where it was devoured by lions.

The zoo, which first opened its doors in 1935, put out a Facebook call asking for any pets that could be brought onto the premises for euthanasia.

“If you have a healthy animal that needs to be put down for various reasons, you are welcome to donate it to us,” it read. “The animals are gently euthanised by trained staff and then used as food. That way, nothing goes to waste – and we ensure natural behaviour, nutrition and wellbeing of our predators.”

Pernille found logic in answering that call, as the family’s riding pony Chicago 57 lived in excruciating pain and was bound for death.

“It might sound very dramatic and bizarre that you would feed your pet to animals in the zoo, but they are going to be put down anyway, and it is not like they are alive when they are given to the predators,” the 44-year-old told The Sunday Times.

Female Asiatic lion roars as she is fed (Chris Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Chicago 57, of German origin, had been suffering with extreme open-wound eczema triggered by mosquito bites, and Sohl allowed her teenage daughter to decide the 22-year-old animal’s fate.

“She had previously watched one of my horses being taken away by the vet to be euthanised, and it was a bad experience for her,” said the mother. “She said that this time she wanted to follow the food chain. She wanted Chicago 57 to benefit other animals.”

Sohl went on to highlight that she wouldn’t have set out on the 150-mile journey if the beloved horse hadn’t been “used to being carried around in a trailer” throughout his life.

Recalling the moment of the bolt gun, she shared: “There was a zookeeper standing there cuddling and kissing him, as if it was me standing with him. I got to say a final goodbye.”

All in all, Aalborg Zoo has received 137 rabbit donations, 53 chickens, 22 horses, and 18 guinea pigs, which were in turn passed over to a variety of big cats once they’d been ethically destroyed.

