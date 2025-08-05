Search icon

News

05th Aug 2025

Zoo asks people to donate unwanted pets so it can feed its predators

Nina McLaughlin

They made the appeal on social media

A day out at the zoo is one of the earliest joys in many people’s lives.

Getting to see the huge predators up close is an incredible experience.

From lions to elephants, zoos allow people to experience a glimpse of wildlife without the risks.

However, one Danish zoo has recently raised eyebrows after it called for people to donate their unwanted pets so they can feed them to their predators.

Aalborg Zoo shared a post on its Facebook page asking people if they could donate smaller animals for them to feed to their animals.

They requested animals such as chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs, saying they are “an important part of the diet of our predators.”

The North Jutland zoo pointed out that their European lynx in particular “needs whole prey that resembles what it would naturally hunt in the wild.”

Their post explained that they would take animals off people’s hands “for various reasons”, and that their trained staff would euthanise them before using them as food.

People are able to bring up to four small species at once, with the zoo also saying they will accept horses of up to 147cm tall that have a pet passport.

“In zoos, we have a responsibility to imitate the animals’ natural food chain – for the sake of both animal welfare and professional integrity,” the zoo explained.

“Nothing goes to waste – and we ensure natural behaviour, nutrition and well-being of our predators.”

They added that “for many years” they have fed their carnivores using “smaller livestock.”

“When keeping carnivores, it is necessary to provide them with meat, preferably with fur, bones, etc., to give them as natural a diet as possible.

“Therefore, it makes sense to allow animals that need to be euthanised for various reasons to be of use in this way.

“In Denmark, this practice is common, and many of our guests and partners appreciate the opportunity to contribute.”


Topics:

Denmark,Zoo

RELATED ARTICLES

Gay penguin couple raise chick after it gets rejected by its parents

Animals

Gay penguin couple raise chick after it gets rejected by its parents

By Dan Seddon

Island nation nine times bigger than UK has been banned from the World Cup

Denmark

Island nation nine times bigger than UK has been banned from the World Cup

By Dan Seddon

Zoo lets you name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine’s Day

Animals

Zoo lets you name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine’s Day

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump says he ‘probably won’t’ run for president again

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says he ‘probably won’t’ run for president again

By JOE

Porto’s Champions League winning captain Jorge Costa dies aged 53

Football

Porto’s Champions League winning captain Jorge Costa dies aged 53

By Harry Warner

Cyclist pushed into canal by dog walker after being accused of ‘not slowing down’

Cycling

Cyclist pushed into canal by dog walker after being accused of ‘not slowing down’

By Sammi Minion

Ozzy Osbourne official cause of death revealed after music legend died age 76

Black Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne official cause of death revealed after music legend died age 76

By Harry Warner

An incredible movie with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes is on TV tonight

movies & TV

An incredible movie with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Oasis fan who fell to death at Wembley named and pictured for first time

Oasis

Oasis fan who fell to death at Wembley named and pictured for first time

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump says he ‘probably won’t’ run for president again

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says he ‘probably won’t’ run for president again

By JOE

Sesko had to pass newly introduced transfer ‘test’ before Man Utd launched first bid 

Football

Sesko had to pass newly introduced transfer ‘test’ before Man Utd launched first bid 

By Sammi Minion

Porto’s Champions League winning captain Jorge Costa dies aged 53

Football

Porto’s Champions League winning captain Jorge Costa dies aged 53

By Harry Warner

Cyclist pushed into canal by dog walker after being accused of ‘not slowing down’

Cycling

Cyclist pushed into canal by dog walker after being accused of ‘not slowing down’

By Sammi Minion

Ozzy Osbourne official cause of death revealed after music legend died age 76

Black Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne official cause of death revealed after music legend died age 76

By Harry Warner

An incredible movie with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes is on TV tonight

movies & TV

An incredible movie with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Addison Rae announces venue upgrades and VIP tickets for her tour

Addison Rae

Addison Rae announces venue upgrades and VIP tickets for her tour

By Jonny Yates

Oasis fan who fell to death at Wembley named and pictured for first time

Oasis

Oasis fan who fell to death at Wembley named and pictured for first time

By Sammi Minion

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max UK prices leaked as launch nears

Affiliate

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max UK prices leaked as launch nears

By Stephen Hurrell

Lego gives fans an important update on new Pokemon collection

Affiliate

Lego gives fans an important update on new Pokemon collection

By Jonny Yates

People call for Guy Ritchie to be ‘cancelled’ due to ‘lack of female characters’ in his films

cancel culture

People call for Guy Ritchie to be ‘cancelled’ due to ‘lack of female characters’ in his films

By JOE

Paris Jackson explained why she identifies as a Black woman

Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson explained why she identifies as a Black woman

By JOE

Load more stories