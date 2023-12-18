Search icon

18th Dec 2023

Viewers are already demanding a second season of new hit Netflix show

Simon Kelly

It’s getting very polarising reviews.

Viewers are already desperate for a second season of a newly released Netflix series which is taking the streamer by storm.

Released on December 7, My Life With The Walter Boys has jumped to number two on Ireland’s most watched series list, reaching the  top 10 in 90 other countries – including number five in the UK and the number one top in the US.

Netflix’s description of the 10-episode show, based on Ali Novak’s 2014 novel of the same name, says: “When a tragedy disrupts her life, a teen moves in with her guardian’s big family in a small town and learns new lessons about love, hope and friendship.”

Within its first four days, the YA drama garnered 7.5 million total views on Netflix and, despite mixed reviews, has been hugely popular amongst viewers.

Viewers are desperate for a second season of top 10 Netflix show

With just a week of release, My Life With The Walter Boys has shot to Top 10 most watched series across the globe, garnering a massive following in the process.

Viewers were quick to looks for a second season of the show, with many taking to X to raise the issue.

“If they won’t give us a second season of My life with the Walter Brothers it will be a waste of time,” said one user.

Another commented: “Nah, why why why why why why. I need season two of My Life With The Walter Boys NOW.”

While another shared: “I need Netflix to come out with a season two already for My Life With The Walter Boys…. yes I know it just came out.”

While it’s a perfect binge series for younger audiences, the new drama wasn’t as well received in other circles.

The show currently has an impressive 79% Audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, however it has 43% critical rating, showing the disparity between viewers and reviewers.

In their review, Variety said: “Unfortunately, generic storylines, a massive cast and puzzling choices from the adults and teens alike make for a middling tale.”

AV Club added in their review: “There are harmful behaviors in this that are never questioned at all, and it’s also not sweet, fun, or funny enough to hold its own against better shows.”

Viewers will be hoping for a quick renewal for a second season but, with Netflix’s reputation for axing shows, it’s never a given.

