04th Nov 2025

Victoria Beckham announces she is changing her name

Joseph Loftus

Her husband David was knighted today.

Earlier today, one of England’s greatest footballing heroes received a knighthood.

Arise Sir David.

The former England captain’s honour was revealed back in June as part of King Charles’ birthday honours list.

However David isn’t the only Beckham to have a different name going forward as his wife, former Posh Spice, Victoria Beckham, has also decided she will be changing her name.

Going forward, Victoria will now be known as Lady Beckham.

This designation is granted to a woman who is married to a Sir.

Although it’s an optional formal adjustment, Lady Beckham, has accepted the offer.

Responding to the news of Sir David’s knighthood, Lady Beckham, wrote: “David, from the moment I met you 28 years ago, you’ve always been so proud to represent your country.

“Whether on or off the pitch, no one loves England or respects our Royal Family more, so to see you honoured by The King today is something I’ll forever cherish.

“You’ve achieved so much, and yet you’re still the same kind, humble, hardworking man I met nearly 30 years ago, as well as the most amazing husband and father.

“I’ve never felt prouder than I do today. Sir @davidbeckham, we all love you so much xxx.”

Congratulations to Sir and Lady Beckham.

